I’ve long maintained that the most important shot in pickleball is the second shot — more commonly known as the return of serve. Many local pickleballers went out of their way to tell me that I was wrong. It’s all about the third shot, they said. When I asked their source, they cited YouTube. They said this despite, in a 11-point game, 11-1, we hardly ever got past the return of serve. And never mind that I was a talent scout of world-class tennis players, where return of serve is critically important.
This will make the bangers happy. It is possible to win a game with serve, return of serve, and one wicked forehand shot.
Well, I should explain this is true — until you run into someone not intimidated by power and has a quiver full of shots. That’s when you can spot the bangers — banging their head against the wall as they leave tournaments.
Regarding the serve — players are generally intentionally handcuffed by the rules of pickleball, which require the ball to be served in an upward motion, and the change in 2020 further tightens the service motion. Rule 4.A.6: The highest point of the paddle head must not be above the highest part of the wrist (where the wrist joint bends) when it strikes the ball. Rules generally make sense, and since you can only score when serving, the officials didn’t want servers dominating the court with some kind of athletic serve.
If two partners can hit their return of serve with varying pace, and they both have a decent volley, they can play with quite a few pickleball players. Eventually, however, they will meet up with players who can not only handle their serves, but can handle any handle any hard-hit shot with what is called the “third shot drop.” (More on that next week.)
When I work with better players on the return of serve, I break it into subtle steps.
• Attempt to read where the opponent will serve the ball.
• Move those feet — “they were made for walking,” even if you need to take a micro-step backwards so you can step back into the ball with either your forehand or backhand.
• Focus on the incoming ball as you move into position, attempt to read spin, take your paddle back, bend your knees and get down to the level of the ball. Make those tiny micro-steps to be completely balanced and in position at the moment of impact.
• Watch that ball hit your paddle.
• Hit that part of the ball that is most compatible with your intended return. Firmly strike — not slap — the ball, with the transfer of your body weight forward into the ball.
• Then, and only then, move forward after impact. (I know, and I am sometimes guilty as well, but this is really not the time to stand there admiring your shot. Believe me when I tell you most of them “ain’t pretty.”)
Here’s where the rubber meets the road and why you are paying me the big bucks with your purchase of the Coastal Point… What? ... It’s free?
Depending on how cleanly and accurately you and your partner strike your returns, the fewer options your opponents have. To express it mathematically, your odds of winning the point are probably 80 percent with a well-hit return of serve. The reason your odds are better is that your team can move forward, nearer to the kitchen, before you do the split step preparing for the opponent’s return. The rules require your opponents must wait for your return after they serve — so why not take advantage of that rule and pin them on the baseline? Their only option is likely the famous third shot drop.
The more poorly you or your partner strike and place the return, the farther back from the kitchen your team makes the split step preparing for your opponents’ response. Your probability of success will likely drop to 40 percent because you are now on the defensive. I hate to write the obvious, but when your probability is 40 percent, theirs is 60 percent, and they are going to take your short return and take advantage of all the options you just gave them. Your team’s poor return likely means points for them, because they are the serving team when you are returning serve.
When you learned pickleball that first time, you learned separately the serve, return, volley, etc. But when you actually play, the shots are definitely linked, and each shot you return in the game is mostly the result of the shot your team previously made to your opponents.
In review: A very good return of serve could lead your team directly to a simple volley put-away. A poor return of serve likely leads to a defensive volley, or a retrieval dug from the corner.
Next week, the third shot for the 77th time.