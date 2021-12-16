I was a guest recently at Seagrass Plantation, where they’ve done a spectacular job developing quality pickleball players. After a particularly outstanding game against two of their female players, Maryanne Siegert and Suzanne Chilton, I asked Maryanne what subject she thought might be helpful for pickleballers, and she suggested the overhead.
With the glaring sun much lower in the sky this time of year, we are all blinded when playing in the northern part of the court. In every session of pickleball, there are inevitably several balls that, intentionally or not, pop into the air over your team, where an overhead is required and the ball can be lost completely in the lower morning sun. What should be an enjoyable, sure-thing overhead becomes an embarrassing miss as you flail at where you think the ball should be.
Rather than facing the lob and striking downwards, I suggest you turn your shoulders and hips to the side, much like a baseball player will throw a ball. A right-hander would be turning their shoulders and hips to their right.
Meanwhile, you move around, probably backwards, to the point where you think you will intercept the ball. Avoid getting planted on your feet, but rather use small steps to continually adjust to the ball as it moves in the wind or reacts to spin. Skilled players will extend their free arm upwards to block the sun and use their hand to block the bright light. That extended free arm helps as a counterbalance and also gives your brain another reference point as it calculates the impact point with the quickly dropping ball.
Actually hitting the overhead ball is very much the same motion as a baseball or softball player throwing from the field to the catcher.
This time of the year, as you and your partner (both right-handers) wait for a dropping overhead, the person on the left or backhand side has an improved chance of looking away from the morning sun, because it would be off their left shoulder when hitting the overhead. In the afternoon winter sun, left-handers such as Steve Melofchik of Fairway Village, with a powerful overhead, rule the court, because the sun would be off his right shoulder as he hits it properly.
The tennis crowd is more fortunate than the pickleball crowd, because the flight of the ball is more predictable. Mr. Tennis Ball is more mature, more responsible and a more stellar citizen. On the other hand, Mr. Pickleball is a wiseguy and has an attitude — a “Johnny Come Lately” who doesn’t even have a last name.
I might be turned to my right, awaiting a high lob, constantly adjusting my feet for optimum position, left arm up blocking the sun, paddle back, ready to give Mr. Pickleball the punch he deserves, and he says to himself, “Nope, it’s 10:15:23 a.m., and I’m tired of dropping — bored really — so I want to go right and get in the face of that other player.”
Because of the crazy antics of Mr. Pickleball, this becomes a game mostly of control and placement. The power comes after your team has properly advanced and, with skill, put their opponents on the defensive. The power of a well-hit overhead is no more than the exclamation mark after a sentence finely written with a delicate pen.
Vaughn “The Baron” Baker is a Senior Olympics gold-medalist in pickleball, and is public relations director for the First State Pickleball Club (FSPC) and captain of the Ocean View Crew pickleball community. He spent his career working with top tennis professionals while working for Wilson Sporting Goods and introducing the Prince Tennis Racket and Wimbledon Tennis Lines. For more information, visit PickleballCoast.com.