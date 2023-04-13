“Howard Gerken is the godfather of Sussex County Soccer,” said Steve Kilby, the former longtime Indian River High School coach, as well as former director of coaching for River Soccer Club of his predecessor at River Soccer.
“He got River Soccer Club started 20-plus years ago. His vision for soccer in lower Delaware was amazing when you look at RSC and where that club is now. It is a community staple. The success of the club has also led to Indian River High School’s many [soccer] successes. So many people have benefited from Howard’s vision, and how the game of soccer has grown locally. We are all indebted to him.”
Many people could confirm the words that Kilby shared on Tuesday, April 11, as he, along with many other members of the RSC family, met Gerken, Gerken’s wife, Sandie, and their grandson Josh back at the complex located at 32221 Gum Road near Frankford. Gerken was able to return to his dream soccer facility this week as a bucket-list item, having been unable to do so since going into hospice care due to his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.
Gerken’s return to the RSC complex was made possible and orchestrated through a collaborative effort between Delaware Hospice and members of the River Soccer Club, as well as a few others.
When Delaware Hospice nurse Jessica Livingston first met Gerken, she said, he shared with her that he had a bucket-list item, which was to get back to the RSC complex one last time, and she jumped right into action.
“Howard told me that it was on his bucket-list for him to come back here,” Livingston said outside the clubhouse as Gerken was looking over the lush green Bermuda grass fields upon which hundreds of kids now play the game of soccer regularly. “It was something that I wanted for him so much. I am probably just as excited as he is to be here today.”
Livingston emailed several of her Delaware Hospice colleagues, who immediately arranged a special transport, and reached out to River Soccer Club to start the process.
Rebecca Mais, president of River Soccer Club, was one of the first people whom Delaware Hospice had contacted, and she was more than willing to help with whatever was needed to get Gerken back to the complex again.
“Howard has influenced thousands of young people in this area — not only through soccer, but as an educator,” Mais said of Gerken, who had spent more than 30 years as a teacher and administrator in the Indian River School District, beginning his teaching and coaching career back in 1968. “On a personal level, both our sons are educators and soccer coaches, and absolutely no doubt, Howard is responsible for this. He has been a true model of an unselfish leader, teacher and coach that has given countless hours to this community.
“River Soccer Club would not exist today if it were not for Howard,” she added. “He has an amazing way of motivating others, but without his leadership and hard work, it just would not have happened. Every year, River Soccer provides opportunities for young people in this community to learn and just have fun playing soccer. We are eternally grateful for this great man.”
It was Gerken whom Mais credited with her getting involved with River Soccer Club many years ago, and Mais made sure to acknowledge Gerken after receiving the Bethany-Fenwick Chamber of Commerce’s Lighthouse Award back in November.
Gerken — as Mais noted — is a mentor and friend. He talked her into becoming the president of the Selbyville Middle School PTO way back when, and then got her into working with River Soccer Club. One day all those years ago, she said, he had made an off-hand comment to her about how River Soccer would benefit from “just 40 acres of land” that would help the club, which prompted her and her family to donate the Gum Road property that is now the home of RSC.
“Howard is the greatest to get people to do things,” she said. “You don’t even know it. Nobody works any harder than him.”
During his tenure with the Indian River School District, Gerken also served as the principal at Selbyville Middle School and at Sussex Central High School.
Since the RSC’s inception back in 1996, it has grown from three teams and 48 players to 15 representative travel teams and about 600 players. Even Sandie Gerken has been part of the River Soccer Club’s history, having started the TOPSoccer program for children with disabilities. Gerken still serves on the Board of Directors with the club.
Coastal Point staff reporter Kerin Megill contributed to this story.