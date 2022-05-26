Carson Barnes could not have predicted that his senior season would end just as his freshman year did.
But that’s exactly what happened. His Indian River High School boys’ volleyball teams in 2019 and 2022 both culminated the institution’s spring sports seasons by winning a DIAA state championship.
But unlike 2019, this year’s team didn’t carve its way through the schedule like a buzzsaw en route to a 13-0 season.
This rendition was a work in progress. At the season’s outset, the 6-foot-4 Barnes wasn’t quite sure how good the Indians could be.
“I didn’t know who was going to come out to play,” said Barnes after the Indians won the five-year old program’s second DIAA state championship, 3-1, over the defending champion Delaware Military Academy Seahawks on Thursday, May 19. “I didn’t know how good we were going to be. We ended up getting some good athletes who picked up volleyball very quickly.”
Barnes and fellow senior Finn Bellistri — the only holdovers from the 2019 championship team — are dominant players with tremendous physical gifts and abilities. Against some opponents, they can each dominate the game’s ebb and flow.
But this year they would need help. And they received it from seniors Jonathan Atkins and Blake Morgan, and juniors Caleb Galbreath and Connor Bird. Each of those volleyball novices was able to bolster the program a year after the Indians fielded a team with only seven members as they headed to the state semifinals.
“From the start of the season to mid-season, everyone was just really grinding and learning to be as good as they could be,” said Barnes, who will study and play college volleyball at Webber International University, an NAIA member of the Sun Conference, beginning this fall. “We had made changes throughout our team,” so when it became playoff time, he said, “we were locked in and prepared.”
For his part, Bellistri said, “I can certainly say that this volleyball season has been some of the most fun I’ve ever had in my high school days. We had an incredibly solid team full of great athletes and cool people, despite not having a great outlook before our season started. We all put in a huge amount of effort to get where we ended up, which was ultimately winning the championship.
“Each and everyone on the team truly stepped up and played at the top of their game, and we couldn’t have one without the equal effort we got from everyone. Overall, this has been one of my most memorable high school experiences ever, and an incredibly fun experience to finish of my high school career.”
Barnes said the Indians peaked at the right time.
“Everyone was at the top of their game in those last three matches that we played against Cape Henlopen, Salesianum and Delaware Military Academy,” said Barnes. “Those victories were truly team wins.
“And I believe this state championship was sweeter than the one my freshman year,” said Barnes, who in 2022 earned his second straight Delaware Boys’ Volleyball Coaches Association Player of the Year award. “Of course, back then it was so fulfilling to dominate and win” with his older brother Michael Barnes “and good friends,” he said. But this year “was my last year ever playing high school volleyball, the last time my dad” — Indians’ head coach Jim Barnes — “would coach me, and the last time I would ever play with most of my friends on the team.”
Jim Barnes, who started the Indians’ boys’ volleyball program in 2018, said his team was “on a mission to win it in 2019,” going 13-0, and did it in a dominant way, losing only two sets all season. “This 2022 team didn’t have such a dominant or experienced team, and had to work hard on improving the new players and putting them in the right places to give us the best chance to win,” said the coach. “Then we had to grind out playoff wins in matches that we lost a set or others that we won by only two points, one going to 33-31 against Cape Henlopen.
“Both state wins were great and special, but this one was more satisfying because of how competitive the matches were and how the players needed to step up their game in order to do it,” coach Barnes added.
Kudos to assistant coach
Many a championship team is blessed to have a deep coaching staff.
The 2022 DIAA state champion Indians are no exception.
Head coach Barnes can always turn to his assistant coach, Jay Clark, to help champion tough challenges.
“Coach Clark is very professional, has a ‘knack’ for the game, and has a lot of experience playing and coaching volleyball,” said Coach Barnes. “Jay does a great job organizing and reviewing the stats for reporting and reviewing with the players. He’s my sounding board, contributes great ideas, and is always available to the players when I am unable to.
“Jay has a lot of technical knowledge and is able to communicate that to the players to make them better,” Coach Barnes added. “He is passionate about the sport of volleyball, and he cares a lot about the players.”