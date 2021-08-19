The Ocean View Crew court instructors and exhibitors did wonderful work a few weeks ago. Almost every one of them came to me privately afterwards, eyes brightly lit, to tell me how “this one lady, or that tall guy in… really improved in that very session.” My response was, “Now you know why I put so much energy into promoting pickleball.”
I then pointed out that they each positively altered the remainder of the lives of at least 15 or 20 percent of the folks in the clinic. Group laughter is so important to individual health, and regular exercise will strengthen their bodies.
I have now been instructing a racket sport since I was 14, arriving at the public courts on my bike, with balls and rackets precariously balanced on my shoulder. Now, as I watch the students at a clinic, I am always reminded of various students or situations stretching back six decades. I started to laugh as I was drafting this paragraph when I thought of modern-day helicopter parents coming to tennis camps in motorcades. It is almost impossible to teach their kids under the downwash of the helicopter rotors.
How times change. Back in the ’50s — the 1950s, you wise guys — I would plan my county tennis program under a shady tree in the city park next to my bike after tossing into the trash several discarded brown bags with empty alcohol bottles left from vagrants the night before — a great lesson to a kid to be very careful around alcohol.
I planned the county program around my own Junior tournaments. To get to those tournaments, I would sometimes take, unescorted, a Greyhound bus to cities in the Mid-Atlantic states, as well as New York and the New England states. When I arrived, tournament directors or volunteers would introduce me to a family who would host several of us, and when that sometimes fell apart, a group of us would rent adjoining rooms in a fleabag hotel. That’s how I once got thrown down the linen chute, but that’s another story.
I had great parents, and my father gave me a $100 bill for just such a predicament, which I kept hidden in a belt that I even wore on the court. I couldn’t afford those fancy tennis shorts, so I wore white J.C. Penny “designer” Bermuda shorts held up with my trusty “Fort Knox” belt. My father’s advice if I got into a bad situation: “Run,” because “you can run faster, farther and longer than the bad guys.”
I told the beginners at our last clinic that I appreciated certified instructor Jeff Sheetz because he was so patient with his students — a trait I do not share. For almost 65 years, I have instructed and have a special reverence for a good instructor. My readers think about themselves, their shots and the strategy they are being taught by instructors. But, hey, what about the instructor?
I called my good friend Gary Plock — two-time All-American at the University of Texas and NCAA doubles finalist. Gary has that Kentucky accent, slurred sometimes by his chewing tobacco, but don’t be fooled by his Oh-golly demeanor. We were at a tournament in Nice, France, overlooking the Mediterranean, enjoying a cool beverage, 92 percent water and 3 percent electrolyte supplements. I forgot what the other 5 percent was… those foreign languages can be so confusing.
A large group of Germans entered the poolside bar and, honesty, I think a couple of the gals must have been in such a hurry to get to the pool they left part of their swimsuits home. Gary, the good old boy from the South, began to engage the entire group in high German.
Gary has been teaching for years now, and I asked for one of his favorite instruction stories. He thought a minute and then recalled that a retired Wall Street corporation CEO had arrived for a lesson, and when Gary told him they were going to work on backhands, this self-important fellow told him they were going to work on forehands, and then forehand volleys. Gary was patient with the fellow and followed his instructions, and at the conclusion, Mr. CEO said they were going to do this again the same time the following week.
Mind you, Gary has a waiting list for instruction longer than the lines that wrap around a state-sanctioned cannabis store. Gary replied that there were not going to be any more lessons, because this CEO would be better off renting a ball machine so he could tell it what to do.
For levity, I am exaggerating, but only slightly. Imagine this week that you are the instructor. Your last student left 30 minutes ago, after telling you they were having a bad day because normally they would self-rate themselves as a 7.0, to which you replied, while biting your lip, “Much closer to a 7.5, I think.”
The sun is boiling hot, sweat is rolling down your back, the court surface is hitting 140 degrees and the heat is radiating up your legs. This is your sixth and last lesson of the day. Your student is late, but finally he arrives and you begin the lesson. You say, “OK, let’s start with the forehand… no, your right hand… no, the hand closer to the fence… the fence oriented in the east… That fence!
“OK, we got that settled. Let’s see you hit with your forehand… no, with a paddle… no, hold the small end of the paddle. Now hit the ball with your paddle… no, across the net in that direction.”
Some 20 minutes later, remaining unflappable, you explain the scoring.
“OK, I am going to explain how to score by first calling the score of a match between two of my friends on the far court. Here we go. The beginning score is 0-0-2… now it is 0-0-1. What did you say? You are asking why pickleball didn’t make scoring simple like tennis? You are kidding, right? You mean simple like deuce, advantage, 30-love, love-40?
Oh, my gosh — my wristwatch has melted, so let’s call it quits today. But next week we are going to address the backhand. No, the other side… the opposite side… toward the other fence… by the parking lot… no — over there, where your Porsche is parked.”
My favorite line from the Broadway play “Hamilton” is “Talk less, listen more.” I guess Burr was giving Hamilton a pickleball lesson. Hopefully, this discussion today will help you become a better student and fast-forward your game to what you view as an acceptable performance level. Oh, by the way — give your instructors a break!