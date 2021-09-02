The Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company will hold its 13th Annual Golf Tournament on Oct. 1 at Cripple Creek Golf & Country Club.
The cost is $100 per golfer for the four-person scramble-format event, which includes greens fees, cart, range balls, lunch, beverage cart and more. There will also be raffle prizes and door prizes, as well as prizes for low score and closest-to-the-pin. A hole-in-one on Hole 16 will win that golfer a new Kia from Holly Kia.
Sponsorships are available.
Entry forms are available online at selbyville88.com or at the firehouse. For more information, contact Roy Gould at (302) 436-3232 or the firehouse at (302) 436-8802.