Sussex Technical High School announced this week that Mark Quillin is the school’s new athletic director for the 2023-2024 school year.
Quillin has spent his 32-year education career in various education and athletic roles in Maryland and Delaware schools. Most recently he was serving as the athletic director for Seaford High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education from Towson State University. His master’s degree in educational leadership is from Wilmington College.
He has coaching experience in baseball, basketball, football, lacrosse and wresting, and has worked with middle school, high school and college students. As he returns to Sussex Tech for the 2023-2024 school year, it be Quillin’s second tenure at Sussex Tech. In 2014, as Sussex Tech’s head football coach, his team won the Henlopen North Conference, and he earned Division 1 State Football Coach of the Year recognition.
Quillin resides with his wife of 29 years, Leslie, and is the father of two sons who both graduated from Sussex Tech, where they were All-State lacrosse players.