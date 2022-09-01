A dozen members of the Bethany Beach Patrol were among the lifeguards teaming together to represent Sussex County at the United States Lifeguarding Association National Lifeguard Championships in Hermosa Beach, Calif., on Aug. 10-13.
Competing in a range of running, swimming and simulated rescue events in a field of 27 teams from all over the country, Sussex County finished third overall, behind the Los Angeles County Surf Life Saving Association, which finished first, and the California State Lifeguarding Association in second, both of which are year-round associations, as opposed to the seasonal lifeguards on the Delaware coast.
The Bethany Beach Patrol’s 12-lifeguard contingent of Lt. Patrick Berns, Lt. Brendan Regan, Melaney Heald, Judy Johnston, Nikki Phillips, Logan Rohde, Patrick Banks, Brendan Keane, Simon Pels, Quinn Macauley, Bobby Rush and Evan Grace achieved several notable results to contribute to Sussex’s third-place finish, all while competing in multiple daily events.
Grace became a national champion with his first-place finish in the men’s open 2K beach run. Sussex’s women’s 4x100 relay team of Heald, Johnston, Phillips and Rohde finished first to become national champions in the event. Berns placed third in the men’s age-group 2K beach run.
Regan, Keane, Banks and Pels placed third in the men’s 4x100 relay. Macauley was a finalist in the run-swim-run, and Rush was a finalist in the open swim surf. Heald took ninth in the women’s beach flag event, and Banks earned another Top 10 finish with 10th place in the men’s beach flag event.
Competitors ranged in age from 17 to 61, and competed in open and age-range events throughout the weekend-long competition. The Sussex County Lifesaving Association — Delaware’s chapter of the USLA — comprises lifeguarding agencies from Bethany Beach, South Bethany, Sea Colony, Sussex Shores, North Bethany, Fenwick Island, Dewey Beach, Rehoboth Beach, Henlopen Acres, North Shores, Delaware State Parks and Middlesex Beach.
BBP Capt. Joe Donnelly said it was “absolutely a team effort” between member agencies to propel Sussex County to its third-place finish.