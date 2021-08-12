The United States Lifesaving Association’s National Championships were held last week in South Padre Island, Texas, and a contingent of lifeguards from Sussex County had themselves quite an impressive showing.
In all, 43 guards from the Sussex County beach patrols in Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Dewey Beach, Rehoboth Beach, Middlesex Beach and everywhere in between came home last Sunday hoisting the overall second-place trophy for their collective efforts, totaling 717 points.
The Bethany Beach quartet of Melaney Heald, Judy Johnson, Nicole Willing and Nikki Phillips brought home the 4x100 relay national championship for their performance on the white sand.
“Coming off of a fourth-place finish two years prior, winning gold epitomizes all of our growth and determination,” said Heald of this year’s performance. “In my nine years on the beach patrol, it is one of my fondest and proudest moments, and to bring home gold while representing the Bethany Beach Patrol alongside these three ladies is incredibly surreal.”
“Being in South Padre was a great experience and so much fun,” added Johnson. “Winning first place was definitely an amazing feeling, especially after coming in first at regionals. We all, collectively, were determined to win at nationals. I am so proud to be a part of this team, and to have been able to run with these three girls at such a highly competitive level.”
“Competing in South Padre was an amazing experience,” continued Willing. “From the sunrises to the new friends made, it is something I will always remember. After coming in fourth place at the 2019 Nationals in Virginia Beach, to win the gold with the same three girls was surreal. I feel so lucky to have been able to represent Bethany, and compete with such competitive and driven ladies who are not only great teammates but great friends.”
“South Padre was beautiful but super-hot,” concluded Phillips. “The competition atmosphere and the camaraderie not usually seen between us Sussex County patrols made the trip fun and successful. Waking up at 5 a.m. every day was tough, but totally worth it.”
A pair of Sussex County teams placed second and fourth overall in the event. The second-place team featured Alexandra Santer, Meredith Lockwood, Lainey Shockro and Sophia Gulotti, while the fourth-place team included Emma Barthelmess, Julia Merritt, Grace Hansen and Carol Zangla.
Individually, Alexandra Santer picked up 115 points, with Grace Hansen (52) and Zangla (27) also among the top point-getters for the Sussex County women.
The grouping of Santer, Gulotti, Hansen and Cindy Fajardo came in second place in the women’s rescue race. Santer was also third in the open American Ironwoman. Santer and Hansen teamed up for third in the open women’s board rescue race.
Santer then finished fourth in the open Ironwoman, and fourth in the open board relay with Hansen and Fajardo. Santer was also fourth in the open women’s surf race. The quartet of Santer, Gulotti, Fajardo and Hansen were also fourth in the open women’s Taplin relay. Santer and Fajardo were fourth together in the open women’s surfboat.
Fajardo was a national champion in her age group (45-49) for the surf-ski and run-swim-run events. She also placed fourth in the open women’s surf-ski.
Shockro was first in the Girls Under 19 beach flags, while placing third in the open women’s beach flags.
The Sussex County men’s 4x100 team of four from Dewey Beach also took first place in that event, with Eid Nouhra, C.J. Fritchman, Mikey Frederick and Reed Tanasovich making up the winning team. The group was perfect all summer in the event, having also won in the Mid-Atlantic Olympics and the Rehoboth Lifeguard Olympics as well.
The second-place team included Joey Jones, Walker Chavatel, Gabe Tempert and Jack Callis, while the fourth-place team featured Bethany Beach guards Brendan Regan, Maximus Kohr, Brendan Keane and Ryan Smith.
L.A. County (Calif.) Surf Life-Saving Association placed first overall in the championships, with 1,197 points. Sussex County followed with 717 points, while Hampton (N.Y.) Lifeguard Association was third with 533. Monmouth County (N.J.) came in fourth with 465 points, and the California State Lifeguard team was fifth with 461 points.
Recent Indian River High School graduate Declan Burke was the third-highest men’s point-producer for the Sussex County team, with his 23 points. He was behind only Alex Geiersbach (29) and Josh McIntire (26).
Burke and McIntire teamed up to take fourth in the open men’s board rescue race, and Burke also was first in the Junior Lifeguard (Under 19) Beach Run, which is a 2K distance run.
Adam Snyder was second in the open men’s 2K beach run, while Brendan Keane was third in the open beach flags event.
The group of guards have returned back to Sussex County with their hardware in hand, returning to their respective beaches to finish up the 2021 summer season on the stands.