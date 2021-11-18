On Nov. 10, Sussex Academy celebrated six student-athletes who signed Letters of Intent to play their sport at a collegiate level.
Field-hockey commits and their schools include:
- Madison Leeper, University of Massachusetts-Lowell (Division 1);
- Emma Lehman, Mary Washington College (Division 3); and
- Emma Westbrook, Newberry College (Division 2).
Golf commits include:
- Hannah Lydic, to the University of Richmond (Division 1).
Lacrosse commits include:
- Kenny Cay, Newberry College (Division 2); and
- Bella Guckes, Dickinson College (Division 3).
Sussex Academy is a tuition-free public charter school offering an accelerated academic program for the students in grades K-12. For more information, visit www.sussexacademy.org.