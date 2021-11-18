Sussex Academy sports signing

Six Sussex Academy student-athletes recently signed their Letters of Intent to play college sports. Pictured, from left, are: front row, Hannah Lydic, Madison Leeper and Emma Lehman; and, back row, Kenny Cay, Bella Guckes and Emma Westbrook.

On Nov. 10, Sussex Academy celebrated six student-athletes who signed Letters of Intent to play their sport at a collegiate level.

Field-hockey commits and their schools include:

  • Madison Leeper, University of Massachusetts-Lowell (Division 1);
  • Emma Lehman, Mary Washington College (Division 3); and
  • Emma Westbrook, Newberry College (Division 2).

Golf commits include:

  • Hannah Lydic, to the University of Richmond (Division 1).

Lacrosse commits include:

  • Kenny Cay, Newberry College (Division 2); and
  • Bella Guckes, Dickinson College (Division 3).

Sussex Academy is a tuition-free public charter school offering an accelerated academic program for the students in grades K-12. For more information, visit www.sussexacademy.org.