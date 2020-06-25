Fellas, how much fun do you have tagging along while your wife or girlfriend is shopping? Don’t you wish there would be something fun for you to do while you wait?
Well, those of you that head north to shop at the Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach, you now have something fun to do, and kill some time in the process. It will also provide you with the chance to scope out the possibilities if you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to have your own personal golf putting green in your back yard.
SYNLawn and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. have collaborated to make this summer more enjoyable by giving families the opportunity to enjoy putting greens during June through September at several locations across the country and in Canada. Golf-loving families can show off their putting skills on a Dave Pelz GreenMaker by SYNLawn Golf during the “Summer Fun Fore All” event.
“This is the beginning of a fantastic partnership with Tanger Factory Outlet Centers,” George Neagle, executive vice president at SYNLawn, said via email. “We’re thrilled to offer shoppers the chance to play on the finest complete putting green system on the market today, and help make the summer months more enjoyable for families across the country.”
Both SYNLawn and Tanger are focused on providing fun experiences for the whole family throughout the season. Tanger has more than 181 million visitors to their stores each year at 39 locations.
Due to COVID-19 global pandemic, each of the Tanger locations has established protocols to help ensure safety for customers using the putting greens, including shoppers being directed to stay 6 feet apart by decals showing them where to stand; each putter will be sanitized between use; and hand sanitizer will be available at each putting green; and, shoppers are being encouraged to wear appropriate personal protective equipment at all times.
The SYNLawn putting green is located at the Tanger Seaside Outlets on Coastal Highway on the corner of Osh Kosh and Calvin Klein in Rehoboth Beach. There had been one at the Tanger location in Ocean City, Md., but that is no longer open. The next nearest location is at Tanger Outlets in National Harbor, Md.
According to their website, SYNLawn Golf offers a full line of synthetic putting green surfaces with a realistic look and feel that mimics natural grass, while allowing people to stay in the comfort of their homes. The featured 8-by-14-foot model of the Dave Pelz GreenMaker was researched, developed and tested in partnership with short-game guru Dave Pelz and the Pelz Golf Institute.
It’s considered perfect for golfers of all ages and skill levels, and is available in four sizes. It is designed to replicate the experience of playing on a pro-quality putting green, no matter where people play. It retails for $1,799, and is available for purchase at SYNLawn.com.