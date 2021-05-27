It was a more-than-successful spring sports season for the Indian River High School teams in 2021. Three division titles. Two conference championships. Several teams even set school records for wins in a season.
And that’s just on the team side of things.
Individually, the Indians saw some tremendous efforts from many of their student-athletes, and those efforts were recognized throughout the conference by the other coaches.
Notable achievements included:
- Conference champions — girls’ soccer and baseball
- South Division champions — girls’ soccer, baseball and boys’ tennis
- Individual conference champions — Dane Shuart (boys’ tennis, 3rd singles), Hayden Hall (track-and-field, high jump), and Brynn Crandell (track-and-field, 1,600 and 3,200 meter)
First Team All-Conference honors went to:
- Girls’ Soccer — Izzy Binko (senior), Sia Diakos (senior), Hannah Bird (junior), Isabella Scurci (sophomore)
- Softball — Savannah O’Shields (senior, utiliy), Sam Derickson (junior, at-large)
- Baseball — Tyler Bowen (senior, pitcher & outfielder)
- Boys’ tennis — Dane Shuart (junior, third singles)
- Girls’ track-and-field — Brynn Crandell (freshman, 1600 & 3200 meter)
- Boys’ track-and-field — Hayden Hall (sophomore, high jump)
Second Team All-Conference honors went to:
- Girls’ soccer — Madison Tipton (junior), Hanna Bird (junior), Micayla Meehan (senior), Chloe Beam (junior), Alex Davidson (freshman)
- Softball — Kinsley Hall (sophomore, pitcher)
- Baseball — Roman Keith (sophomore, outfielder)
- Boys’ tennis — Tristen Hood (junior, second doubles), Caleb Galbreath (sophomore, second doubles)
- Boys’ track-and-field — Lucas Weber (senior, discus)
Honorable Mention All-Conference honors went to:
- Girls’ soccer — Carley Topper (junior)
- Softball — Brandi Mitchell (senior, second base)
- Baseball — Kyle Coffey (senior, pitcher/outfielder).