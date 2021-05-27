IRHS Girls' Soccer vs. Caesar Rodney - HAC Championship - Anastasia Diakos makes the game winning kick in sudden death overtime-SLam-8181.jpg

Anastasia Diakos makes the game-winning kick for the Indians in sudden-death overtime against Caesar Rodney on May 14, locking up the Henlopen Athletic Conference Championship and breaking a six-year, 11-game loss streak against the Riders.

 Coastal Point | Shaun M. Lambert

It was a more-than-successful spring sports season for the Indian River High School teams in 2021. Three division titles. Two conference championships. Several teams even set school records for wins in a season.

And that’s just on the team side of things.

Individually, the Indians saw some tremendous efforts from many of their student-athletes, and those efforts were recognized throughout the conference by the other coaches.

Notable achievements included:

  • Conference champions — girls’ soccer and baseball
  • South Division champions — girls’ soccer, baseball and boys’ tennis
  • Individual conference champions — Dane Shuart (boys’ tennis, 3rd singles), Hayden Hall (track-and-field, high jump), and Brynn Crandell (track-and-field, 1,600 and 3,200 meter)

First Team All-Conference honors went to:

  • Girls’ Soccer — Izzy Binko (senior), Sia Diakos (senior), Hannah Bird (junior), Isabella Scurci (sophomore)
  • Softball — Savannah O’Shields (senior, utiliy), Sam Derickson (junior, at-large)
  • Baseball — Tyler Bowen (senior, pitcher & outfielder)
  • Boys’ tennis — Dane Shuart (junior, third singles)
  • Girls’ track-and-field — Brynn Crandell (freshman, 1600 & 3200 meter)
  • Boys’ track-and-field — Hayden Hall (sophomore, high jump)

Second Team All-Conference honors went to:

  • Girls’ soccer — Madison Tipton (junior), Hanna Bird (junior), Micayla Meehan (senior), Chloe Beam (junior), Alex Davidson (freshman)
  • Softball — Kinsley Hall (sophomore, pitcher)
  • Baseball — Roman Keith (sophomore, outfielder)
  • Boys’ tennis — Tristen Hood (junior, second doubles), Caleb Galbreath (sophomore, second doubles)
  • Boys’ track-and-field — Lucas Weber (senior, discus)

Honorable Mention All-Conference honors went to:

  • Girls’ soccer — Carley Topper (junior)
  • Softball — Brandi Mitchell (senior, second base)
  • Baseball — Kyle Coffey (senior, pitcher/outfielder).

Staff Reporter

Jason has been in journalism for 20 years. He moved to Coastal Delaware in August 2017 with his wife, Jessica, and their daughters, Kylie, 17, and Grace, 12. He has a passion for high-school sports and especially values the relationships that builds.