In his first season as the head coach for the Indian River High School girls’ tennis team, Greg Hockman was able to establish a strong foundation that helped the Indians build to a 6-6 overall mark.
Now, Hockman and assistant coach Glen MacDonald will look to continue that building with a strong returning group of student-athletes, along with some impressive newcomers who should help out as the season progresses.
Among those returning for IR this season are seniors Scarlett Dunn and Mya MacDonald, as well as juniors Kylie Courtney and Isabell Wisniewski.
“High school tennis in Delaware consists of five matches in a contest,” explained Hockman of the system grouping into 1st singles, 2nd singles, 3rd singles, 1st doubles and 2nd doubles. “In order to earn the team win, we have to win three of those five matches.
“We have a nice nucleus of returning players led by Scarlett and Mya. They are great role models for our younger girls, and we believe they will have a great senior season. We also have juniors Kylie and Isabell returning this season. Those two have both been working hard in practice, and we’re excited to see how they continue to improve this year.”
The Indians will be looking to replace a pair of solid contributors from last year’s team in the form of Lia Diakos (3rd singles) and Ava Tomlinson (1st doubles). Newcomers who could look to fill those voids are senior Camryn Ehlers and junior Lexxine Zullo.
“Volleyball standout Camryn Ehlers has joined the tennis team this spring,” Hockman added. “She came to us with some recreational tennis skills and is getting noticeably better every day in practice. She moves her feet really well, and grasps the concepts and strategies of the game with ease. She’s doing a tremendous job using her volleyball skills on the tennis court. She understands angles, deep shots, drop shots, moving your opponent from side to side, and attacking weaknesses. Volleyball has even helped her grasp the tennis serve, which is one of the hardest things a newcomer to tennis must learn. We’re excited to see her continued improvement this season.
“Lexxine was an exhibition player for us last season, which means that after our challenge matches, she ranked just outside of the Top 7 players. She began taking lessons at the end of last season and has worked really hard to prepare for the 2023 season. Lexxine is currently ranked No. 2 on our team and will play 2nd singles for us this season. Her improvement from last season to this season has all of the players and coaches excited to watch her play.”
The combination of returnees and newcomers has Hockman and company excited about the prospects for success this season.
“We believe that we have a good chance of winning the Southern Division,” said Hockman. “There will be some very tough competition in the Henlopen North when we face Cape Henlopen and perennial tennis powers Caesar Rodney and Dover. Our opening match at Worcester Prep,” he said of the March 21 match that resulted in a 5-2 loss, “will pose a challenge, as they are a very deep team, with several year-round players.”
Despite that initial setback, Hockman has his focus on the big picture for tennis at IR.
“We want to grow the sport of tennis at IR,” the second-year coach wrapped up. “We would love to see families come out and watch the tennis action this season. Selbyville Middle School and Indian River has the athletes. We just need to introduce them to the game so they can see how enjoyable it can be. Girls that play volleyball in the fall can make an easy transition to tennis in the spring.”
The Indians were set to travel to Polytech on Thursday, March 23, after Coastal Point press time, and to Odessa on Monday, March 27, before returning home for a home match with Milford on Wednesday, March 29, at 3:30 p.m.