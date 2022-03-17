A new face is in the place for the Indian River High School girls’ tennis program as Greg Hockman takes over as the team’s new head coach for the 2022 season.
Hockman inherits a team that only lost one senior — Nicole Woody — from last year’s squad that went 5-6 in their dual meets, and returns a strong nucleus of veterans as well.
“We have seven returning players from last season that will fill the top seven spots for this season,” Hockman said of his outlook on the season. “We are very excited to get going.”
Three-sport athlete Scarlett Dunn is a junior and will compete at first singles. Classmate Mya MacDonald will follow Dunn at second singles, while senior Lia Diakos will in the lineup at third singles. All three were members of the IR girls’ volleyball team in the fall.
At first doubles, Hockman will look to the duo of Ava Tomlinson and Isabella Wisniewski to lead the way, followed by the tandem of Yessica Benavides and Kylie Courtney at second doubles.
Newcomer Lexxine Zullo will provide depth to the lineup, and will look to push for a spot in the top seven, while also serving as the team’s first alternate at matches. Emelia Welch and Sara Deery round out the roster, and will compete in exhibition matches throughout the season, according to Hockman.
The Indians open their season with a match at Worcester (Md.) Prep on Wednesday, March 23, before a home meeting with Odessa on Friday, March 25. All told, the Indians will play eight of their 13 matches at home this season before the Henlopen Athletic Conference Championship tournament, which begins on Thursday, May 5, and will be hosted by Sea Colony near Bethany Beach.