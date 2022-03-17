With one of the top boys’ volleyball players in the state, the Indian River High School team is looking forward to its 2022 campaign with much excitement and promise, and they will look to make a run at another state championship.
Senior Carson Barnes has been hammering home points for the Indians for several years now and will likely be the main man on the attack this year, as well as an outside hitter for the Indians — who also return seniors Finn Bellistri and Gustavo Rivera.
That trio will look to improve upon last year’s 10-2 overall mark that saw the Indians fall in the state semifinals to eventual state champion Delaware Military Academy.
“Season looks good,” said veteran head coach Jim Barnes, who is back for his fifth season at the helm. “We have some talented players that are working hard to improve. If we can get them to play as a team, we should be among the top teams and compete for another state championship.”
The Indians will only have to replace one senior from last year’s team, Michael Peterson, who has moved on to the University of Delaware. Junior Jordy Estrada and sophomore Grayson Howard are two players returning from last year’s team who figure to be a part of the rotation this year.
Senior Jonathan Adkins is back in the fold for IR after sitting out last year. He, along with junior Caleb Galbreath, is a great addition for the team, and both are players that Barnes thinks “will definitely make an impact for us this season.”
Other seniors who are new to the team this year include Blake Morgan and Jimmy Osman, while juniors Alec Evans and Connor Bird are upperclassmen playing on the team for the first time. The Indians welcomed seven new freshmen to the team this year, which is a huge boost for the program.
There are now 18 teams in Delaware, which is further proof how much the sport is growing in the First State overall. Barnes will be assisted once again by Jay Clark.
IR will open the season with a home match against John Dickinson School on Wednesday, March 23, before they travel to MOT Charter School on Friday, March 25. Five of their first seven matches this season will be home for the Indians.