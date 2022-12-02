The offense was struggling.
The Indian River High School football team had fallen behind, 7-0, to visiting Polytech in a must-win 2022 DIAA Division 1A, District II showdown.
Ashton Stephens glanced at the scoreboard and took a deep breath.
He wanted to jump-start his team’s offensive attack.
He wanted the football in his arms.
The dual-performing running back and defensive lineman — who almost never sits out a play —blasted through holes created by his offensive line. When the holes disappeared, he resembled a bowling ball, bouncing off of defenders trying to take him down.
Stephens reached the promised land beyond the goal line.
The 19-yard touchdown run energized the IR offense.
The big play also helped enable Indian River to win the crucial Oct. 13 showdown, 28-21.
Just 15 days later, Stephens led the way as the Indians whitewashed visiting First State Military Academy, 38-0 on Oct. 28.
“This feels really good, because we played a tough game to clinch this playoff spot,” Stephens said moments after the final gun. “It’s all about us older guys playing well together and being supported by the younger guys. The guys who were part of this turnaround,” he said of the members of the Class of 2021 who were part of the shift from perennial struggling teams to a winning, playoff-caliber program, “have moved on after graduation. So it’s up to us guys as the upperclassmen to lead the others. And I will tell you this — practice is a lot more fun when you’re winning. And going to the playoffs is even more fun than that.”
A throwback to hard-nosed football
Stephens is a throwback. Not to a two-way football performer, but to the strong, silent personality type so crucial to becoming a deep, talented team.
He’s the guy who puts his head down and zeroes in on a rival blocker or ball-carrier. Then he gets back up and does it again. And again.
On the other side of the line of scrimmage, he’s the guy who throws a critical block to free up a teammate who is carrying the pigskin.
Stephens has started on the varsity gridiron in each of his four years at Indian River High School. Head coach Phil Townsend calls him a “program kid,” which is a compliment that means Stephens has been and continues to be one of the “rocks” upon which the Indians have built what has become a successful program.
In 2021, the Indians turned a corner, transitioning from a hard-luck bunch to a hard-hitting team that is tough to play against. The Green & Gold finished 6-5 overall and reached the semifinal round of the playoffs before losing to eventual Division 1A champion Laurel.
“We talked as teammates about helping to change the program, the culture, my freshman year,” said Stephens of the 2019 season, “so seeing it happen gave me a great sense of gratification.”
As a senior, he is a hard-hitting defensive lineman who continues to make big stops, and a bruising, powerful ball-carrier and blocker.
“Offensively, Ashton really hits the hole hard, keeps his feet moving on contact, and is only going to get better as he gets more reps,” Townsend said of Stephens’ time on that side of the line, having contributed 88 rushing yards on 10 carries in the victory over Polytech. “He is also a ‘baller’ on defense, where he’s been a four-year starter. And his experience allows him to be so explosive. Polytech tried to run from him as much as they could.
“He has done everything in his ability to improve himself and the football team,” Townsend added. “That has included summer workouts and leadership at practice.”
The work earned Stephens First-Team All-District 1A honors at defensive end, and Third-Team All-District at fullback.
Stephens shrugged when asked about what makes him so successful.
“The keys to my success in football include going the extra mile and always trying to take the hard road,” said Stephens, a resident of Frankford. “That has enabled me to work harder and become a more disciplined player. I have done this through hard work and dedication. I’ve stayed committed to the sport, and to my teammates.
“The most challenging aspect of football is game-planning every week against a new team,” added Stephens, who also plays on the IR boys’ basketball team and competes on the track-and-field squad. “That enables me to prepare to go up against their strengths and weaknesses.”
Stephens said he is extremely thankful for the various coaches who have had an appreciable impact on his success.
“People like Joe Donnelly, John Cordeaux and Bob Hahn,” he said of the assistant football coaches, as well as head football coach Townsend and IR boys’ basketball head coach Devin Mann, “are people I see every day, and they have always given me guidance,” he said. “And Jamill Merrell has always given me the confidence to be the best,” he added of Coach Merrell.
The 6-foot-2 Stephens said he is also thankful for the support he receives from his family.
“The support from my mother and grandparents has been through the roof,” said Stephens of his mother, Summer Stephens and grandparents Samantha and Mike Aaron. “And they have always trusted that I will always make the right decision on the field.”
The Indians’ 2022 season ended on Nov. 18 when they dropped an opening round DIAA playoff verdict to St. Elizabeth, 32-21.
Stephens has designs on staying on the football field. He intends to commit to Division I FBS-member Old Dominion University (Norfolk, Va.), where he hopes to study and play college football.