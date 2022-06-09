It is one of the most exhilarating moments in sports.
The “athletes” round the final turn, thundering into the homestretch in an amazing show of desire and athleticism.
These finely tuned contestants battle gamely to gain advantageous position, absorbing the humanely-administered communications from their drivers and reaching back to supply that final victorious burst of speed.
The goal of each four-legged athlete is, of course, to cross the finish line with nothing but open space in front of them. To capture the harness race for which they’ve been so dutifully trained.
“To us, watching our horse coming down the stretch, battling seven other horses, is comparable to experiencing a game-winning touchdown, a walk-off home run or a shot at the final buzzer to win a big basketball game,” said Mike Steele, who with his brother, Ray, has owned racehorses since March of 1988. “That’s why we enjoy racing horses — because of the competition and the excitement.”
Steele, a 66-year-old retired Mountaire executive, and his brother Ray, a 68-year-old retired Indian River High School teacher and head football coach, have each experienced a lifetime’s worth of thundering homestretch moments and exciting finishes.
Steele’s Racing Stables, previously known as Steelski Stables, currently owns two racehorses — Capt. Jack Hanover and Sweet Ecstasy.
The two brothers, both residents of Dagsboro, continue to enjoy the thrill of winning.
“We love it because the thrill is still there,” said Ray Steele, who led the Indians to the 2011 DIAA football championship his first year as head coach. “All of our family members enjoy watching our horses race. In fact, our sister and brother-in-law owned a couple horses with us a few years ago.
“And we are trying to get our brother,” he said of retired Indian River School District superintendent Mark Steele, “to join us,” as an owner, “but we haven’t convinced him yet,” he added.
From canines to colts
First there were canines, then came the colts.
Initially, the Steele brothers began raising American Kennel Club beagles who competed in field trials.
“We developed two field champions, named Dagsworthy Sir Samson and Dagsworthy Samsonette,” said Mike Steele. “Then, because we’d always wanted to get into horse racing, we purchased our first horse, Altair N, with our longtime friend Chris Parsons.”
The purchase, which marked Ray and Mike Steele’s entry into the “Sport of Kings,” was finalized on March 20, 1988 — Ray Steele’s birthday. Altair N, who had been bred in New Zealand (thus the “N” that follows his name), proceeded to win 22 races during the next two years. One of those victories highlights one of Mike Steele’s favorite stories involving horses and Indian River High School athletics.
The diamond and the track
The first race for Altair N was on April 6, 1988, at Rosecroft Raceway in Oxen Hill, Md., located south of Washington, D.C., and a two-hour drive from Dagsboro.
“Ray was coaching Indian River baseball at this time, and the team was scheduled to play at Laurel that afternoon,” said Mike Steele. “We knew if the game took the customary two hours to play, we’d be able to get to Rosecroft in time to see our horse race.”
The Bulldogs and Indians took the field on a cold, windy afternoon that would include snow squalls that stopped the game in the second, then third innings. Both times, “The umpire, Lev Brittingham, had to stop the game because the snow was coming down hard and he could not see the ball,” said Mike Steele. “After about 15 minutes, he resumed play, and we finally completed the game with an Indian River victory.
“We headed for Rosecroft knowing we’d be lucky to reach it by post time,” Steele continued. “Fortunately, we arrived there just one race before Altair N was running. And the effort we’d taken to get there in time was worth it, because Altair N won the race in his first start with us as his owners.”
Bushka, Maryland Trotter of the Year
In 1989, the Steele brothers and trainer Don Travits purchased their second horse. Named Bushka, the exceptional trotter earned the Maryland Two-Year-Old Trotter of the Year award after winning several stake races.
When he turned 3, Bushka required surgery that prevented him from racing for a year. The Steele brothers decided to breed Bushka, a standardbred trotter, with a mare on loan from their friend Bill Toomey, which produced a foal they named Son of a Bush.
“Son of a Bush did not race as a 2-year-old because he was small and he needed to grow,” said Mike Steele, who continues to record Indian River football statistics on game nights, both home and away. “Then, as a 3-year-old, he was named Best Trotter in the state of Maryland. He was an ornery little horse with a big heart who went on to earn the Three-Year-Old Trotter of the Year award in 1996.”
Some of the catchier names of horses the Steele brothers have owned include Bachelor Boy, Falcons Creek, Steelski’s Lady, Lucky Ten K, Mama Sez No, Donerail Express, Dish Hanover and C.U. Princess.
Capt. Jack and Ecstasy
Steele’s Racing Stables — along with trainer Eddie Dennis — currently owns two standardbred pacers, Capt. Jack Hanover, who has won seven races since last October, and Sweet Ecstasy.
“Capt. Jack Hanover continues to look very competitive,” said Ray Steele. “Sweet Ecstasy is a 2-year-old filly that should be ready to race this coming June or July.”
Eddie Dennis is a highly-regarded trainer, according to Mike Steele.
“He’s been our trainer and a co-owner for 20 years,” said Steele. “He is top-notch. He really takes great care of the horses, always doing what’s best for the [animals].”
Previous trainers employed by Steele’s Racing Stables who are now retired include Roscoe Rodgers, Don Trivits and Rolland Marvel.
Each of the stable’s horses is trained at the raceway in Harrington. The facility includes a track, an indoor equisisor and a pool enabling the equines to swim.
Harness racing — a brief primer
Harness racing is a form of horse racing in which the animals usually pull a two-wheeled cart called a “sulky,” or “spider.” The cart is occupied by a driver (not a “jockey,” as in thoroughbred racing) who carries a light whip primarily used to humanely signal the horse with a light tap, and to make noise by striking the shaft of the cart.
Horses that are owned by the Steele brothers race in Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland. In the Keystone State, competitions known as Sire Stake Races require each animal to have been sired by a stallion in Pennsylvania. The tracks in that state include The Meadows in Mt. Washington, Pocono Downs in Long Pond near Wilkes-Barre and Harrah’s Casino & Racetrack near the Chester waterfront.
In Delaware, horses owned by the Steele brothers compete at Bally’s Dover Casino Resort (formerly Dover Downs) in Dover, and Harrington Raceway in Harrington. In Maryland, the horses race at Ocean Downs in Berlin.
As the Steele brothers look to the future of Steele’s Racing Stables, they are considering adding another promising colt.
“We are thinking about naming him I.R. [Indian River] Pride,” said Mike. “We think this would be fun. It sure would be interesting,” he said, for students, teachers, staff and spectators of “I.R. athletics to follow his progress.”