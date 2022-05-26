He would not be denied.
Not tonight.
And definitely not with the season squarely on the line.
His Indian River High School boys’ lacrosse team had just fallen behind, 10-9, to a rallying Delmar team in a game the Indians needed to keep their playoff chances alive.
Senior Reece Stone had been stubbornly denied access to the slot area by the Wildcats’ defense since the first quarter, when he’d netted the 98th goal of his IR lacrosse career.
That’s when his competitive spirit kicked into overdrive.
Stone took the game into his own hands, as he’d done countless times in his career as a star student athlete in three different sports.
He created enough space for himself in the trenches to rescue victory from the jaws of defeat.
Stone tallied twice on quick rushes through that forbidden area. His two goals within a two-minute span gave IR the lead for good with 3:41 left in regulation. Teammate’s Max Forrey’s goal a few minutes later clinched a key 12-10 victory to keep IR’s postseason dreams alive.
On a personal level, the game-winning goal moved Stone into hallowed territory in the Indian River boys’ lacrosse record book. He joined Forrey, George Martin (Class of 2017) and William “Cole” Josetti (Class of 2018) as the only players in IR boys’ lacrosse history to reach the century mark in career goals. Stone finished the regular season with 106 career markers, behind Forrey (121), Martin (178) and Josetti (153).
“Going into the game against Delmar, I knew I had the chance to hit 100 goals,” said Stone. “With that being said, all I cared about was winning. The opportunity to score the tying goal and then the winning goal while hitting my 100th career goal was astronomical. Individual achievements are outstanding, but to be able to celebrate a win while hitting individual marks is even better. I couldn’t thank my teammates and my coaches enough.”
Competitive spirit and overcoming challenges
Truth be told, IRHS Class of 2022 member Stone never met a challenge he didn’t like. On the soccer pitch. On the lacrosse field. And being a trusted “buddy” with his Unified basketball teammates.
The 5-foot-10 Stone plays with a chip on his shoulder, one that enables him to be a major contributor to every sport, and a leader in overcoming every challenge.
In the fall of his senior year, the 18-year-old Fenwick Island resident was the boys’ soccer team’s reliable goalkeeper after replacing Bastian Perry, a First Team All Henlopen Conference honoree who led the Indians to the 2020 DIAA Division II soccer championship. Stone was a rock in goal, posting seven shutouts and an impressive 11-4-1 won-lost-tied mark. He led IR to the conference’s South Division flag before the team lost to Delmar in the quarterfinals.
“Soccer was a challenge for me,” he said, because “I didn’t have much experience. … I was a goalkeeper, so I had to learn a whole new sport in a matter of three months to prepare for my senior season.
“Fortunately, it was very fulfilling to see all my hard work pay off and to be able to see time on the field,” he added. “With that being said, the season did not go the way we wanted, but I will forever be grateful for Coach Kilby for giving me the opportunity to compete at a high level for his soccer program.”
“Reece commits fully to whatever tasks he undertakes,” said Kilby. “It has been a pleasure to work with Reece as a student, a Unified basketball player and as a soccer player. I know he will have great success at the next level.”
A major force in lacrosse
Stone became a major force in IR’s emerging lacrosse program, particularly during his junior and senior seasons. He started as a freshman at defensive midfielder, then transitioned into a high-scoring offensive midfielder.
“I owe a lot of thanks to coaches [Dave] Spencer and [Shane] Forrey for taking a gamble on me during my freshman season,” said Stone, who scored 66 goals as a senior, of the 2019 season. “Not many freshmen get the opportunity to be on the varsity team, I was put in a position I never knew how to play, and Coach Forrey taught me everything I needed to know on defense to be a successful defensive middie. It was tough being a young player playing at the varsity level, but I always knew that I was ready for that challenge.
“He has impacted me the most in my athletics and studies,” said Stone of Forrey. “He is like my second father out on the field. He’ll be straight-up and honest with me about everything, which is why I trust him so much. If he didn’t take a gamble on me as a freshman and didn’t have the trust to play me, I have no idea where I would be right now as a lacrosse player.”
“Reece is a terrific talent for us, and has been since his freshman year,” said IR boys’ lacrosse head coach David Spencer. “He used to be a defensive midfielder, and when he came to me and asked to play offense, I was a little skeptical at first. But he quickly won me over with his play and has since become one of the better midfielders in the state. He combines great stickwork, vision, athleticism, and hustle. Most importantly, he has heart. He loves the game, and you can see” that, Spencer said, because he “plays hard and fast, the way a good lacrosse player should play. The sky’s the limit” for Stone, he said. “He will only improve playing for Mary Washington. I have loved being his coach for the past four years.”
As a junior in 2021 and again this season, Stone blossomed into the team’s unquestioned “quarterback,” a player who traverses all three zones of the lacrosse field. It isn’t unusual to see Stone scoop up a loose ball in the vicinity of his goalie, race through rush-hour traffic at midfield, then explode into the offensive zone for a shot on goal or a deft pass to a waiting teammate. Last year, he earned First Team All Henlopen Conference honors.
“I found an interest in playing offense later in my lacrosse career,” said Stone. “Having played a defensive position as a freshman and losing my sophomore season to the (COVID-19) pandemic, I didn’t know how to play offense. That’s when I challenged myself to become a starting offensive midfielder in junior year.”
Putting in a tremendous amount of work in the offseason, Stone earned a starting spot as a junior.
“This was a challenge that I brought to myself, and it elevated my game, enabling me to become a true two-way middie,” he said. “I appreciate the motivation and support that I received from my coaches.”
A leader for Unified basketball
Between battling for DIAA supremacy in soccer and lacrosse, Stone also made a deep playoff run as a valued member of the Indian River Unified basketball team. The Indians reached the championship game before losing 25-21 to perennial power Dover.
“Reece was everything a coach could ask for as a Unified player,” said Unified basketball head coach Sam O’Shields. “He was a coach on the court. He demonstrated great sportsmanship and 100 percent effort at all times. He fulfilled the roles of both player and leader very well.”
“My participation in Unified basketball has been an experience unlike anything I have ever competed in,” said Stone. “The ‘family’ that surrounds the Special Olympics association is amazing. It gives me great pride to give something that I take for granted. To watch those kids go out there and put everything on the line means a lot to me. I loved every second of being teammates with my student-athlete colleagues, such as Clara Shepherd and Gabe Mouynivong, just to mention a few.”
Supporting the efforts of teammates comes naturally to Stone, given his role models at home.
He enthusiastically voices appreciation for the support he receives from his parents, his mother, Jodi, and father, Robert, and his older brother, Ryan.
Jodi Stone is renowned for rebuilding the IR girls’ field hockey program into a perennial playoff participant. Beginning in 2012, the Indians won a school-record 62 games, including a 16-2 overall mark in the 2019 season that culminated in an appearance at the DIAA Division II state championship game against undefeated Delmar. She retired as the head coach prior to the 2021 field hockey season.
Ryan Stone played golf and soccer at Indian River and is now studying international business at the University of North Carolina—Wilmington.
“The support I receive from my parents and brother is amazing,” said Reece Stone. “I am fortunate to have parents who help support my goals financially. This means a lot to me, that they’ll do anything to help me achieve my goal of being the best lacrosse player possible. They also support me from a spectator’s point of view. I appreciate that my parents come to every game to watch me play. This leads to great conversations about how I can improve, and the pros and cons of my play in a certain game. I am truly thankful for my parents.”
As Reece Stone prepares to study business and pursue his dream of playing college lacrosse at the University of Mary Washington in Virginia, he can look back on a variety of snapshots, of memories that will stay with him through a lifetime of regaling his children and grandkids.
“For soccer, the best memory is seeing all of our hard work that paid off with us winning the state championship,” said Stone of the 2020 season. “In lacrosse, I remember scoring my first varsity goal, making the playoffs,” in 2019 and 2021, “scoring my first hat trick, and beating our rival schools.”
Stone insisted that the key to his success is his mentality as a competitor.
“When I step onto the field, it’s showtime,” he said. “It’s time to do everything in my power to help our team win, no matter what role I play. Everyone has to face adversity in their athletic career, whether it’s an injury, not getting enough playing time, or suffering through a bad game. You just have to accept that and move on. For every bad day you have, a good day will soon follow.”