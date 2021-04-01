Gage Spinks
Sport: Boys’ basketball
Family: Parents Jennifer & Rich Spinks, and sister Allyson Spinks
College choice: McDaniel College, a NCAA Division III private liberal-arts college in Westminster, Md. Established in 1867, it was known as Western Maryland College until 2002, when it was renamed McDaniel College in honor of an alumnus who gave a lifetime of service to the college. McDaniel plays in the Centennial Conference and offers 24 varsity-level sports. Their mascot is the Green Terror.
Why did you choose this college?: I was invited by the head basketball coach to tour the campus and felt very welcomed. I loved the location and the campus itself. It was the perfect fit for me. Out of several offers, I feel that McDaniel will give me the best opportunity to further my education and athletics.
Major: Business administration
Favorite memory at Indian River: Winning the playoff game against Laurel. It felt like all of my hard work in the offseason and during the season had paid off.