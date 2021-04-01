College signing Gabe Spinks

Gage Spinks recently signed his letter of intent to play basketball for McDaniel College in Maryland. Here Spinks is shown with his parents and sister.

Gage Spinks

Sport: Boys’ basketball

Family: Parents Jennifer & Rich Spinks, and sister Allyson Spinks

College choice: McDaniel College, a NCAA Division III private liberal-arts college in Westminster, Md. Established in 1867, it was known as Western Maryland College until 2002, when it was renamed McDaniel College in honor of an alumnus who gave a lifetime of service to the college. McDaniel plays in the Centennial Conference and offers 24 varsity-level sports. Their mascot is the Green Terror.

Why did you choose this college?: I was invited by the head basketball coach to tour the campus and felt very welcomed. I loved the location and the campus itself. It was the perfect fit for me. Out of several offers, I feel that McDaniel will give me the best opportunity to further my education and athletics.

Major: Business administration

Favorite memory at Indian River: Winning the playoff game against Laurel. It felt like all of my hard work in the offseason and during the season had paid off.

