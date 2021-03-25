Gage Spinks wrapped up his Indian River High School basketball career with a strong senior season that saw him earn several accolades, including All-State Honorable Mention status.
Spinks averaged a team-high 16.9 points per game this season, while also pulling down an average of 4.2 rebounds per game and dishing off an average of 4.2 assists per contest.
The senior will be making his selection within the next week for where he will be attending college to continue his academic and athletic pursuits.
Spinks also earned himself Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division First-Team honors and was selected as one of 15 south seniors to play in the DIBCA Blue-Gold game, though due to the safety measures in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blue-Gold game and banquet will once not take place again this year.
“I’m extremely proud of Gage,” said IR head boys’ basketball coach Devin Mann. “For him to pick up a basketball seriously in 10th grade, and to make it where he is now, is a testament to his own work — countless hours of working on his craft. Making First-Team All-Conference was a goal we set in the offseason for him, and he went and worked for it.
“The biggest reason that’s impressive is you have to convince opposing coaches that you’re worthy of their vote. It was apparent this year — more than last — that Gage was heavily game-planned for,” Mann added of other teams’ response to Spinks’ success on the court. “That is respect earned, not given. For him to make Honorable Mention All-State means he joins the list of the best of the best in the state. That goes down in history, and nobody will ever be able to take that from him.”
Spinks wasn’t the only IR basketball player to receive postseason honors, as fellow senior Willem Lambertson was also selected as an Honorable Mention to the HAC All-South team, as well as the Academic All-Conference.
“I’m proud of Willem as well,” Mann said. “He was our emotional leader and would help Gage with the scoring load. He was always steady emotionally — never too high or too low. Being a state champion in soccer, and then to help lead us to a playoff win, and to receive a conference award, shows he was a difference-maker for the program for sure.”
Joining Lambertson on the Academic All-Conference team were teammates Cole Donnelly, Jax Cathell and Matt Engel.
Girls’ basketball
Lauren Meehan was selected to the HAC All-South Second Team, while her sister Micayla Meehan was recognized on the Honorable Mention list. Teammates Alex Davidson, Fatime Useini and Scarlett Dunn were selected for the Academic All-Conference as well.
Swimming
The IR boys’ swim team saw a trio of its roster pick up HAC All-South First Team honors, with seniors Declan Burke, Zachary Lingenfelter and Jackson Donnelly being named to the team. Shane Hall and Kyle Topper also found themselves on the All-Conference list, with Second Team honors.
IR boys’ coach Colin Crandell was named the conference’s Coach of the Year.
For the girls, seniors Emma Barthelmess and Lexi Hall were named to the HAC All-Conference First Team for their efforts this year.
Members of the swim team who were named to the conference’s All-Academic team included Alexander Arnold, Burke, Donnelly, Max Forrey, Lingenfelter, Evan Peterson, Lauren Carter, Brynn Crandell, Jordan Gonzalez, Lilah Hanley, Madeline Harris, Elyse Moore, Isabella Sharp and Heather Smyth.
Wrestling
Four members of the Indian River High School wrestling team found themselves on the HAC All-Academic team for this year. Colin Hudson, Jack Jestice, Ian Shaubach and River Vickers.
Congrats to all of the Indians who received postseason accolades recognizing all of their efforts on and off the court or mat, or in and out of the pool. The honors are well-deserved.