Ben Spencer signs letter of intent

Indian River senior boys lacrosse player Ben Spencer signs his National Letter of Intent to continue his educational and playing career at NCAA Division III King’s College in Wilkes Barre, Pa., flanked by, from left, IRHS assistant coach Jim Dietsch, head coach Dave Spencer and assistant coach Shane Forrey.

 Coastal Point • Submitted (IRHS Athletic Department)

Athlete: Ben Spencer

Sport: Boys’ lacrosse

Family: Parents, Terryn and Dave Spencer, and brothers Patrick and Jack Spencer

College choice: King’s College, a NCAA Division III Catholic liberal-arts college (formally known as The College of Christ the King) in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. It is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and located within the Diocese of Scranton.

Why did you choose this college?: I chose King’s because I liked the town of Wilkes-Barre and the head coach won me over.

Major: Criminal justice

Ben Spencer signs letter of intent

Ben Spencer will play boys' lacrosse at King's College in Pennsylvania.

Favorite memory at Indian River: It’s a tie between scoring my first goal in a varsity game as a freshman against Sussex Central, and sophomore year, with a shutout win of Sussex Academy, 13-0.

Staff Reporter

Jason has been in journalism for 20 years. He moved to Coastal Delaware in August 2017 with his wife, Jessica, and their daughters, Kylie, 17, and Grace, 12. He has a passion for high-school sports and especially values the relationships that builds.