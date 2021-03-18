Athlete: Ben Spencer
Sport: Boys’ lacrosse
Family: Parents, Terryn and Dave Spencer, and brothers Patrick and Jack Spencer
College choice: King’s College, a NCAA Division III Catholic liberal-arts college (formally known as The College of Christ the King) in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. It is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and located within the Diocese of Scranton.
Why did you choose this college?: I chose King’s because I liked the town of Wilkes-Barre and the head coach won me over.
Major: Criminal justice
Favorite memory at Indian River: It’s a tie between scoring my first goal in a varsity game as a freshman against Sussex Central, and sophomore year, with a shutout win of Sussex Academy, 13-0.