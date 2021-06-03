The 50th Summer Games, sponsored for the 26th consecutive year by DuPont, is Special Olympics Delaware’s largest sports event. At this year’s modified version, more than 350 athletes and Unified Partners (peers without disabilities) from across the state are competing in four sports — bocce, softball, tennis and track-and-field — on June 11 and 12 at venues located throughout Kent County.
Host venues include the Delaware Turf Sports complex (bocce, Friday only), Caesar Rodney High School (track-and-field), Schutte Park (softball) and Smyrna High School (tennis, Saturday only), from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Dozens of coaches have provided training over the past three months in preparation for the athletes’ first competition since the pandemic, with more than 500 volunteers from corporate/venue sponsors, including DuPont, and the community helping make the return to play possible.
A virtual Opening Ceremony will take place Friday at 7 p.m.
“Our athletes are excited to return to the playing fields and compete for the first time in more than a year,” said Special Olympics Delaware Executive Director Ann Grunert. “To witness their resilience during the pandemic, and now to see them come back onto the playing fields with more determination to succeed than ever before, is just remarkable. They never cease to amaze us … and they so inspire us.”
“We are proud of our long-term partnership with Special Olympics Delaware,” commented Patrick McCrummen, global community impact leader at DuPont. “In our 26th year supporting the Summer Games, DuPont and our employee volunteers are excited to participate. Even a global pandemic cannot stop the passion of these amazing athletes and the volunteers who support them!”