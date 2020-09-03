I’ve spent considerable time this summer trying to encourage you, Mr. & Mrs. Pickleballer, to stretch, get fit and knock that weight down. I’ve emphasized that being in position on the court in any racket sport every time you hit a ball is extremely important. But maybe I haven’t been as clear as I could have been.
Bob Cairo, pickleball’s physical therapy guru at Tidewater Physical Therapy, called and apparently spoke up for a great many of you he has met in his practice. Bob suggested all players are not interested in playing competitive pickleball, but some just want to have fun. And here is where I need to make further explanation.
Court positioning and fitness are important for all players because falling happens when players of all skill levels are off balance as they are stretching and reaching for the ball. I’ve actually physically caught many beginners and kept them from falling. Of course, with Covid, I am now supposed to say, “Sorry, pal, Dr. Fauci said…” as you go plummeting down onto the court.
From watching so many players, I can almost anticipate it happening, see it in slow motion before it happens, and I was able to position myself near them. I stopped one fellow from rolling into the traffic flow in Rehoboth.
Interestingly, I really can’t remember the last time I saw a competitive player fall.
With advancing age, I know how difficult it is to do what I preach. I must admit to being an Elmer Gantry-type character in that respect, as an extra 25 pounds is keeping me out of step with many incoming balls.
Last week, I was seeing a doctor — a tennis player — that I have known for a very long time. Just before she jokingly said there seemed to be more of me this year and then told me to lose 25 pounds, she made an observation that of all her patients, her tennis-player patients, decade after decade, tend to be in better health than the rest of her patients. She said that it was merely an observation and had never stopped to study why.
I suspect pickleball would have the same longterm effect, and during this period of COVID, you owe it to yourself and your family to stay fit.
But think about it for a moment: If you are off balance and always reaching for the ball, then you are going to have quite a few mishits. If you are using an old pickleball paddle with dead spots, you are going to have a larger number of mishits. If you combine the two, you are in deep trouble.
So paddle health is important as well. I have put new grips or over-wraps on a fair number of paddles in the last month, and I noted the old grips were much worse than usual. I suspect the spray disinfectants being used are advancing the breakdown in the grip materials, because they seem to be harder and more slippery.
It’s true that paddles have greatly improved over the last four or five years, and it’s true the average cost of paddles has advanced with these improvements. It’s also true older paddles develop soft spots from so much use.
But the good news is that many times you can squeeze another six months of usage out of a realizable paddle by simply stripping off that old grip and installing a new grip or overwrap. If you don’t have time to do it yourself, I offer a $20 service where I use a gentle solution to clean the paddle in the event the disinfectants are degrading the paddle face material, and install new grips or over-wraps.
But the main feature this week is about sore arms. Many of you are playing with paddles that simply are too light. Last week, I put slightly heavier demo paddles in the hands of two players who had very sore arms and, presto, just like magic, the soreness disappeared. Yet it is almost a mantra that pickleball paddles need to be very light so, “they say... they can whip those paddles around in fast exchanges at the net.” Until of course, the arm wakes them at night.
I won’t bore my regular readers by repeating my story about using a trick racket to fool Jimmy Connors when he was No. 1 in the world, about tennis racket weight and balance. The important point here is not the weight, but where it is located in the paddle, and how much punch it gives you at impact.
Take a very light paddle out to the courts on a windy day, and experience this firsthand. In addition, off-center hits typically transfer more shock than center hits, and if you play 10 or 15 hours a week, it can have a cumulative effect on an elbow or shoulder.
And the paddle face material is equally important. I intentionally weighted my first paddle, but the material absorbed very little shoc, and I still started to wake up at night with shoulder pain. With my experience in designing tennis rackets, I started to experiment with methods of using grips and over-wraps to absorb shock.
New grips and/or over-wraps might help temporarily ease arm pain as well. There are a half-dozen folks out there who were developing sore elbows and shoulders, and I worked with them to install grips to absorb more shock. But in most cases, we soon discovered together that one of these new paddles with improved cores was the best solution.
In summary, if you are always hitting off balance, you will hit more balls off-center, and off-center hits eventually contribute to arm soreness. If your paddle is too light, cumulative shock will eventually contribute to arm soreness. And if the materials in the paddle do not absorb shock, your arm will absorb the shock.
So, if you do not have the passion or situation to hit the workout road, at least take the temperature of your paddle. Perhaps you should leave this copy of the Coastal Point on the kitchen table with this sentence highlighted as a subtle hint to your spouse that Christmas is coming.