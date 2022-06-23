It’s been two years since the Lower Sussex Little League (LSLL) complex has hosted the Senior League Softball Little League World Series, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With nearly all travel restrictions having now been lifted worldwide, the tournament is coming back for the 2022 season.
Five teams from the United States, four international teams and the local District 3 entry from Sussex County will all descend upon the LSLL complex at the end of July, with their sights set on the coveted World Series championship.
LLWS Tournament Director Martin Donovan spoke earlier this week how preparations have been under way for weeks now, and noted how many of the things that they’ve been able to secure for the tournament have been a little bit of a struggle.
But that hasn’t diminished his excitement at finally having the tournament back.
“We are very excited to have this back for the 17th time,” said Donovan. “It’s been here in Sussex County for 19 years, but with COVID the past two years, we haven’t been able to play, obviously. We’re also very excited because all of the games for the tournament will be broadcast on ESPN television, or their ESPN+ digital platform. Unless ESPN changes the schedule, there will be no more [early] day games.”
Teams will start to come into the area on Saturday, July 30. They will be picked up from the airport by bus and brought down to Sussex County, to their respective hotels, where they will be given their welcome packets, consisting of their room keys, ID badges, uniforms and equipment bags.
“It is a pretty hectic first two to three hours for the teams, but then they get to relax,” Donovan explained. “As soon as they get off the bus, they will have their temperatures taken. After that, we give them all their stuff, then they have to get dressed in their uniform for team pictures. They get to keep all of the items that are given to them.”
There will be no games played on Sunday, July 31, as that day will be spent socializing with each other, with a team party, as well as sightseeing and time at the beach.
On Monday, Aug. 1, it’ll be time to get down to business, as games will be played on two separate fields, at 6 and 8 p.m. Then on Tuesday, Aug. 2, there will be a six-game spread, with times of 3, 5:30 and 8 p.m. More information on the games and times will be featured closer to the actual start of the tournament.
“The schedule is practically ready,” noted Donovan, who has been running the tournament since it first started. “We really only have one glitch that needs to be worked out, with regards to a potential time conflict for a team that is playing back-to-back but on separate fields — should be an easy fix. Other than that, the only other changes would be due to weather, or if ESPN needs to change something.”
The biggest issue that Donovan and the tournament committee is facing is the rising cost of everything associated with procuring for the tournament showcase. Costs are going up, nationally and internationally, and to put on an event of this magnitude that relies on fundraising to afford all of the necessary items makes that situation even tougher.
Donovan and his team have figured that they’ll likely pay double just in gas prices for the buses that have been chartered to take the teams wherever they need to go. Room costs at the hotels will likely be around $150,000 this year, which is up from years past.
“We have 86 rooms for six to seven days, just for the teams, not to mention the 25 other rooms for umpires and other Little League officials,” Donovan continued. “It’s incredible how much this all costs. Catering-wise, you are talking about 250 meals two to three times a day. All the costs have gone up — especially in busing, with the gas. It’ll be almost double what it was in 2019,” which was the last time the tournament was played.
“We are also dealing with the fact that office trailers are not as available as they have been before, which is due to all the home construction going on in the area. We used to have a trailer for the umpires to change, one for the tournament memorabilia, security, the athletic trainers, etc. So we are still trying to figure out what to do with things like that as well.”
To that end, Donovan and his committee have been feverishly recruiting sponsors and donations for the event, with hopes of defraying their costs. And everyone involved is doing it completely as a volunteer.
“With our expenses nearly double from past years, we are certainly always looking for money,” Donovan concluded. “We are always appreciative to all the businesses and sponsors for all of their help and support in this endeavor. It’s a multi-million-dollar economic impact for the state, and is the state’s largest international youth sports event. Their sponsorship will provide invaluable exposure for rural and coastal Delaware businesses.”
For more information on how to become a sponsor, call (914) 882-1379 or email Donovan at martinbdonovan@aol.com. The Senior League Softball World Series operates as a 501(c)(3) organization under Little League International, so a portion of sponsorship fees may be tax-deductible.