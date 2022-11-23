Her first step at the crack of the bat is swift and enormous.
She hasn’t met too many line drives or fly balls that she couldn’t run down and snare.
Her raw speed is natural, but she has sharpened her considerable softball skills with countless hours of team and individual practices.
Call it a labor of love.
Centerfielder Aniyah Blake of the Delaware Tribe travel team takes tremendous pride in reaching unreachable softballs that have been propelled deep into the alleys and the ballways of left- or right-centerfield.
Her speed also makes her an offensive threat.
At bat, the 4-foot-11 ball of energy easily stretches singles into doubles and doubles into triples. Her swiftness afoot enables her to easily advance two bases on virtually any teammate’s hit.
Blake’s impressive speed — combined with her impressive softball IQ — have also enabled her to verbally commit to Roanoke College, an NCAA Division III member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) located in Salem, Va.
“Going through the college [recruitment] process was definitely very difficult and stressful,” Blake said recently. “Making the decision to commit to Roanoke was a breath of fresh air. As an athlete, you hope to play at the collegiate level, and I am very thankful for the opportunity to do so.”
The IRHS senior track-and-field student-athlete was initially attracted to the college and its softball program by UR’s coaches, and later by the striking views of the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains near campus.
“Walking around campus and seeing the mountains in the distance was absolutely breathtaking,” she said. “It’s especially impressive when you’ve grown up in Frankford, Del.,” where there are no hills. “Beginning the tour, I was nervous. But after meeting the girls on the team and the various college administrators, I felt better about being there.”
Anayah (pronounced “ann-eye-ah”) initially met Maroons assistant softball coach David Mays when her Tribe 18-and-under travel team competed in a tournament in Virginia Beach, Va.
“After he saw me play there, we stayed in touch and discussed my future plans,” said Blake, who intends to major in health and exercise science. “A few months later, I was able to visit the campus and attend their clinic, and that’s where I made my decision.” Assistant coaches Mays and Chris Laurie, and head coach Mike Mitchell “have all been very supportive and helpful throughout the whole process.”
Green & Gold track-and-field
Because Blake is such an integral part of the Indian River High School track-and-field team, she does not play softball for the Indians.
Last spring, she qualified for the DIAA Division II girls 100-meter dash.
“Aniyah made it out of the preliminary round to compete as one of the top eight fastest Division II girls in the state of Delaware,” said Indian River track-and-field head coach Bob Hahn. “She also competed at the state meet as a member of the girls 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter teams. She is a very focused and competitive runner with great leg turnover. She worked hard and steadily showed improvement over the course of last season. She showed great time management by balancing two sports and [academics] last season as a valued member of our team.”
Her Delaware Tribe team, composed of many Indian River High School softball standouts, is a championship-caliber squad. Blake and her Lower Sussex all-star teammates represented Delaware District 3 as they reached the 18-and-under Senior League Softball World Series title game this past summer. They lost a 9-5 verdict to the Southwest team from District 9 in Waco, Texas, that outscored its collective opponents 67-14 en route to a perfect 7-0 week of pool play and the championship round.
“Aniyah has been the leader of our outfield since 2016,” at the 12-and-under level, said Tribe head coach Sarah Hoban. “She has been our centerfielder from the beginning, and her speed gives her the ability to cover so much ground and makes her such an asset. She has great range and takes great angles [to reach the ball] and keep hitters from getting extra bases.
“Her speed also makes her an asset on the base paths,” added Hoban. “Don’t let her small frame fool you, because she does a great job of reading the defense. She knows when to lay down a bunt and when to swing away. One of my favorite things to watch her do is throw off the opposing team by bunting with two strikes. This requires a lot of confidence in your bunting game, because a foul ball on an attempt with two strikes is an automatic out.”
Hoban noted that watching Blake grow through the years has brought her great joy.
“She excels not only as a softball player, but as a person, too,” said Hoban. “She competes and performs in track, and in the classroom, as well,” said Hoban. “She has been an absolute pleasure to coach over the years, and I could not be more proud of all that she has accomplished.”
Blake said she is thankful for the strong support she’s received from all of her coaches locally.
“They have motivated me in the classroom, on the track, and on the field,” said Blake, who was born in Lewes. “Coach Bob Hahn has influenced who I am as an athlete and as a person. When it comes to being on the track, he knows me better than I know myself.
“I’ve also had many amazing teachers who have encouraged me from a young age, and they continue to cheer me on,” added Blake.
Aniyah Blake is the latest in a long line of family members who have studied at and competed for Indian River High School. They include an aunt (Aliyah Blake), cousin (Destiny Blake) and an uncle (Robert “T.C.” Blake).”
Her family has provided tremendous support for Aniyah.
“My family has been more than supportive, especially my grandparents,” she said of Geraldine and Maurice Massey and aunt Aliyah. “My grandparents have bent over backwards to make sure that I have everything I need to play the sport that I love. They, along with my aunt, have attended as many games as they could. When they couldn’t attend, they made sure to watch [online].
“They’ve pushed me to be the best I could be, on and off the field,” Blake added. “They’ve played a major role in my success, and I don’t think I would have been able to advance this far without them being by my side every step of the way.”
She said she also feels a strong familial bond with her Delaware Tribe teammates and coaches.
They are “more than teammates and coaches,” said Blake, whose career goal is to be an athletic trainer for a high-profile sports organization. “They’re my family. I feel as though I really need to thank my head coach, Sarah Hoban.
“It all started in Little League ball,” added Blake. “I was on their team, and at the time they were creating the Delaware Tribe, so I tried out. I wasn’t the best player out there. Other coaches probably would’ve probably looked right past me. But [Hoban] saw something in me. From there, she has pushed me and taught me to be the best I could be. And I can’t thank her enough.”