A smile beams across her face. First-base coach Lauren Illian greets the Indian River High School girls’ softball player upon her return to the bag at first base with an emphatic fist-bump.
The student-athlete has just ripped a line drive into left field for a clean single, breaking out of a slump that has consumed her psyche for three straight games.
“As a player and a coach, I believe in celebrating the simple things,” said Illian, an Indian River girls’ softball assistant coach. “It’s important to live in those small moments for a short while before moving on to the next achievement. Softball is a sport where going 3-for-10 at bat is considered successful. Think about that, because 3 out of 10 on a test in the classroom means something completely different. In a sport built on failures, it is crucial to take the celebrations where you can.
“As a coach, I believe in celebrating those moments with your players,” added Illian. “It really emphasizes the fact that we are human beings, too. We were once athletes with the same adrenaline rush after a big win. Celebrating with the team can really help create and foster a great coach-player relationship. Pride is a feeling and sometimes you have to display that.”
Illian is part of an outstanding coaching staff under the direction of head coach Sara Powell that has led the 2023 Indians to a Henlopen Conference Southern Division championship, en route to the DIAA state playoffs that will commence next week. Kelsie Dell and Damya Williams are also part of the IR girls’ softball coaching lineup.
Drawing on a strong
athletic background
Illian enthusiastically draws on her own considerable athletic background to relay information and a winning approach to her student-athletes.
Born in Seaford and raised in Millsboro, Illian was a standout middle-infielder for the Sussex Central Golden Knights’ girls’ softball squad. The 2012 high school graduate attended Delaware Technical Community College and completed her elementary education degree through Wilmington University.
She was a four-year varsity softball and field hockey starter who later played collegiate softball as a starting second-baseman. She draws on her vast experiences when she shares with her student-athletes the three positives that they achieved and two improvements they can make when recapping their game performances.
“When I was a student athlete, after every game my dad, Chip Illian, would tell me three things I did well and two things that I could have done differently or needed to improve upon,” she recalled. “This is a great message to athletes and students, because it lets them see that you recognize and note those things they did well. It also indicates that there is still room for improvement and growth — and that you are willing to help them.
“I thoroughly enjoy seeing my athletes work on select skills in practice, carry them into a game, and succeed,” she added. “This sends a clear message and is one of my personal favorites. You can learn from a win, and you can learn from a failure. What you do after either one is what counts. I love the quotation from Colin Powell: ‘There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work and learning from failures.’”
The psychological side of athletics
Illian began playing softball in the Millsboro Little League at the age of 5. As she matured, she gained an appreciation for the psychological part of the game. As a freshman, she earned starting roles in field hockey and softball at Sussex Central High School.
“This was a notable athletic achievement for me, because I grew up in a driven, athletic family where we set goals for everything in life and worked until they were achieved,” said Illian, whose brothers are IRHS soccer phenom Jordan Illian and Sussex Central wrestling assistant coach Justin Illian. Her father, Chip, was a longtime Golden Knights’ assistant wrestling mentor on Phil Shultie’s staff.
“I was very nervous for my first softball game as a freshman,” she recalled. “This was a team known for their excellence. I went three for three at the plate and remember thinking to myself, ‘I belong here.’ It was a great confidence-booster for myself and my way of proving to my teammates that I was going to contribute.”
During a game later that season against Caesar Rodney High, she learned the importance of understanding one’s role. Instead of trying to blast a game-winning home run, she used a shorter swing to smack a base hit and later scored the decisive run.
Illian’s softball coaching career also took root in the Millsboro Little League. She later accepted an invitation to coach girls’ field hockey and softball at Millsboro Middle School for three seasons.
She met IRHS girls’ softball head coach Powell when she began her student-teaching at John M. Clayton Elementary School in Frankford in 2020. When Powell mentioned that she needed an assistant coach, Illian interviewed for and was offered the position, which she accepted. She also joined Georgetown Middle School as a sixth-grade English, math and science teacher.
A strong coaching philosophy
Her strong coaching philosophy is steeped in hard work, dedication, relationships, grit, relentlessness and the will to compete.
“I believe that every successful student athlete must strive to be their best,” she said. “Life, like athletics, can be tough and can knock you down. But how long will you stay down? I believe in showing up every single day and dedicating yourself to your craft, whatever that is. I am about coaching the whole player and embracing our differences.
“Just like in the classroom, we as coaches train individual athletes who have different backgrounds, stories, strengths and struggles,” Illian added. “I tell our players to build their strengths, and work to perfect their struggles each day. I tell them that if they miss a ground ball at practice, ask for one more. If they take a bad cut on the last pitch, ask for one more. You see — you’re only as good as what you do when you’re tired and what you do when you know no one is watching. I want our athletes to compete in the classroom, compete on the field and compete in life.”
The most useful lesson that Illian has learned as a coach, she said, is to build relationships.
“That is the foundation that any successful coach will have,” said Lauren. “A student-athlete will never truly listen to or buy in to a coach or program that they don’t respect and trust.”
Having an impact on
Coach Illian’s career
Coach Illian related that she is extremely thankful to several individuals who have made a positive impact on her career.
As a Georgetown Middle School student athlete, she credits Kim Lekites — for whom she is a girls’ field hockey assistant mentor at the institution — with instilling in her a love of the game.
“Kim taught us the basic skills, knowledge of the game and prepared us for high school while building relationships with all of us,” said Illian. “Coach LeKites made practice something I looked forward to every day.”
As a middle-school softball player, Illian appreciated coach Wendy Webb.
“We went undefeated during my middle-school years — a run I won’t forget,” said Illian. “Coach Webb really instilled in me a sense of discipline, dedication, high standards and hard work. She was a person I wanted to model my coaching career after. We knew how to have fun, and we knew when it was time to get to work. Coach Webb also gave me the opportunity to be a team leader, which shaped the athlete, student and person I wanted to be.”
At Sussex Central High School, Illian was significantly influenced by John Wells, who was known as the “tough guy,”
“He truly wanted to push us to be our best and achieve excellence,” said Illian. “Coach Wells is a very knowledgeable coach — one that I am 99 percent sure could still tell you some of my high school statistics without looking at the book. He taught us mental toughness and what it took to compete as a team — a skill I use as an educator working as part of a teaching team with my colleagues.”
Illian’s high school hitting coach, Bill Lekates, made her feel important and valued.
“He really boosted my confidence at bat,” she said. “He worked diligently with me during practice, corrected my mechanics and provided constructive feedback. I’ll always remember Bill as a knowledgeable coach and as someone who brought the best glazed donuts to Saturday-morning practices.”
Wayne Price, her college softball coach at Delaware Technical Community College, made Illian laugh every day as part of building strong relationships with his athletes.
“His ability to build relationships and get each player to buy in is what made him great,” said Illian. “Wayne built an environment where we could thrive. He brought players from different rival schools and built an environment that made us flourish as a team. He took our individual differences, appreciated them, and used them to create a strong team.”
Following in the footsteps of those who taught and coached her, Illian is extremely grateful for the opportunity to teach and coach.
“I have used some of the very skills I’ve learned through athletics and in the classroom,” she noted. “Dr. Bradley Layfield, the principal at Sussex Central High, once used a quotation from Abraham Lincoln to summarize me, and it’s one that I now refer to and strive to live by every day. It goes, ‘I do the very best I know how — the very best I can; and I mean to keep doing so until the end.’ It is a quotation that sums up what I’ve learned as an athlete and what I want to teach my athletes.”