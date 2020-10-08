SoDel Cares, the philanthropic arm of the SoDel Concepts restaurant group, announced this week plans to offer a hybrid format for the 2nd Annual SoDel Cares 5K Run/Walk, now set for Nov. 7 in Rehoboth Beach. This year’s event will include both a live road race and a virtual option.
The in-person event will take place at Thompson Island Brewery, 30133 Veterans Way, Rehoboth Beach, with a flat route starting and finishing at the brewery and a loop in Rehoboth Country Club Estates. Participants have the option of the virtual 5K, in-person road 5K road race or a 1-mile fun-walk. Registration costs $25 to $30, based on the date of registration.
Day-of registration will open at 8 a.m., with a 9 a.m. start for both the 5K and 1-mile walk. Packet pick-up is set for Friday, Nov. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Thompson Island Brewery. Attendees must wear a face covering when picking up their packet, and are recommended to wear one to the starting line on race day. Participants may take off their face covering once they start the race. No dogs are being allowed at the event, and bibs are non-transferrable.
Registrants will receive a special Thompson Island neck gator, post-race refreshments, breakfast sandwich and Thompson Island Brewery beer (for those 21 or older), as well as being able to enjoy live music.
Awards will be presented to overall male/female winners, top male/female masters, top three male/female in 10-year age groups from 13-or-younger to 80-or-older and to top male/female walkers. There will also be a $100 happy-hour gift card for Thompson Island Brewery for the largest team and for the largest fundraising team. Participants are also being encouraged to join one of the SoDel restaurant teams when they register.
NOVA Timing Systems will chip-time using the MYLAPS bib tag timing system. Photos will be posted on the races2run Facebook and Instagram pages.
It is strongly recommended that individuals considered by the CDC to be “at-risk” not participate in the event in any capacity. If “at-risk” individuals choose to participate, it is recommended that they get clearance from their healthcare provider.
For more information or to register, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2020/28547/2nd-annual-sodel-cares-5k-run-walk.