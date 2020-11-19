The Bethany-Fenwick Thanksgiving Turkey Trot is still on for those who wish to be a part of the fun, raise funds for charity and preemptively work off a few calories.
The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Nov. 26, and will feature two “Show & Go” wave times, with a limit of 250 participants per wave. This will allow for a total of 500 runners/walkers to be involved.
“The Turkey Trots are about tradition, community, and family,” said race organizer Rick Hundley of Focus Multisports. “Our goal this year is to bring in a nice, safe and socially-distant event with our two ‘Show & Go’ wave start times. They are separated by an hour. It will give our community an opportunity to get back a little bit of normal, and a little bit of tradition.”
Show & Go Wave Times are slated for 8 to 9 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m.
The non-chip-timed 2-mile Fun Run/Walk will start and finish at the Delaware Seashore State Park South Shore parking area, adjacent to Big Chill Beach Club.
The course will be an “out-and-back” race that goes over the iconic Indian River Inlet Bridge twice.
All runners/walkers are required to register online at www.bethanyturkeytrot.com. Only those participants who are pre-registered will be admitted to the park, and there will be no day-of registrations. There are also no spectators permitted.
Face masks will be required of all participants while on the state park grounds but may be removed when running.
Those participating are also being asked to not bring their furry buddies, since this is an out-and-back race and dog leashes could result in an injury.
All proceeds from the event are going to the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, as well as other local charities.