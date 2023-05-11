Beloved educator and soccer visionary Howard Gerken died on Wednesday, May 3, at the age of 80, from complications of Parkinson’s disease. He spent his last six months at his Dagsboro, Del., home with the assistance of Delaware Hospice.
Gerken passed away more than 25 years after starting River Soccer Club, initially known as River Recreation Program. Today, more than 700 children participate at RSC every season.
Gerken secured funding and managed the construction of RSC. In tandem with his wife, Sandie, he started the TOPSoccer program at RSC for children with special needs.
Gerken also played a major role in building the Indian River High School boys’ and girls’ soccer programs for more than 30 years.
As a career educator and administrator for more than 30 years, he served as the principal at Selbyville Middle School from 1983 to 1999.
Gerken dedicated his life to the development of children through education and the sport of soccer.
Years ago, he made an off-handed comment to Rebecca Mais about how the club would benefit from “just 40 acres of land in Frankford.”
As a result, Mais — the current president of River Soccer Club — and her family donated the Gum Road property that became the home to RSC.
Gerken fulfilled a wish to visit the River Soccer complex on Tuesday, April 11, through a collaborative effort between Delaware Hospice and RSC. Accompanied by his wife, grandson Josh Timmons and former IRHS soccer head coach Steve Kilby, he toured the 10 fields, locker rooms and executive offices.
“Howard influenced thousands of young people in this area — not only through soccer, but as an educator,” said Mais. “Without his leadership and hard work, it would not have happened. Every year, River Soccer provides opportunities for young people in this community to learn and have fun playing soccer. We are eternally grateful to this man.”
‘The godfather of
Sussex County Soccer’
Kilby proudly called Gerken ‘the godfather of Sussex County soccer.’
“His commitment to the game gave him the desire to provide the best for his players,” said Kilby, the IRHS head boys’ and girls’ soccer coach from 2005 to 2022 and RSC director of coaching from 2005 to 2017. “He was strongly committed to building successful programs at the recreational youth level, the club travel level and at the high school level. I can safely say Howard was all-in with any undertaking he had with the game. He came across as intelligent and well-versed in the game.”
Kilby also worked closely with Gerken to build the Indian River High School boys’ and girls’ programs into perennial Henlopen Conference and DIAA state championship challengers. The boys’ team has captured three Division II crowns during the last decade, while the girls have won the Southern Division title every year since 2014 while also reaching the state championship game twice.
“He was a pleasure to work with, because Howard was so precise,” said Kilby. “He kept watch over all the school’s equipment, so we never lost a soccer ball!”
“Howard was an integral part of the Indian River soccer program,” said IRHS Athletic Director Todd Fuhrmann. “His time and dedication that he put into both the boys’ and girls’ teams can still be seen every day when those teams take the field. Howard was instrumental in getting soccer started at Indian River High School. He worked very hard to make sure the sport was accessible to anyone who wanted to play. He coached the boys and girls for many years, while also overseeing all activities at River Soccer Club.
“Howard’s love for the game and passion for Indian River High and River Soccer Club are visible every day whenever a student athlete puts on either of these uniforms. The soccer community is grateful and will never forget the impact Howard Gerken has had on them.”
“He was a great man who dedicated his life to children and sports,” said Patrick Kilby, the boys’ and girls’ soccer head coach at Cape Henlopen High School. “He will be missed, but his legacy at River Soccer Club will live on.”
“Honestly, my direction in life as player, educator, coach and director would have not been possible with the experiences that Gerken helped shape and create,” added Brandt Mais, the elder of Rebecca and Richard Mais’s two sons and now head coach for boys’ and girls’ soccer at IRHS. “Howard introduced me to the sport of soccer, and that has evolved into my lifelong passion.”
A lifetime of support for
students and soccer players
Born on June 6, 1943, in Long Branch, N.J., Gerken developed a love for soccer at an early age. He played soccer and baseball at Freehold (N.J.) High School from 1956 to 1960, and at Gettysburg College from 1960 to 1964.
He later coached soccer at Oak Grove Junior High in Elsmere, Del., from 1968 to 1970. He served as head coach at Christiana High School in Newark from 1970 to 1975, leading them to the 1973 DIAA state championship. He also served as the chairman of the Delaware state tournament soccer committee for 20 years.
Gerken graduated from Gettysburg College in 1964 with a bachelor’s degree in math and physics. He earned his master’s degree in education in 1966 at the University of Delaware, where he met his wife of 55 years, Sandie.
His career as a leader in education also served area youth academically. He became a principal in the Indian River School District in 1975, then at Sussex Central High School and in 1983 at Selbyville Middle School, where he served until his retirement in 1999.
In 2000, he became the boys’ and girls’ soccer head coach at Indian River High School before introducing Steve Kilby as his successor.
In 2007, Gerken was honored with the Lifetime Achievement award by the Delaware High School Soccer Coaches Association. In 2017, he was named to the Indian River High School Soccer Hall of Fame. And in 2022, he was inducted into the Delaware Youth Soccer Association Hall of Fame.
Gerken is survived by his wife, Sandie; daughter, Melissa Timmons; son, Gregory Gerken; and grandson Josh Timmons.
According to Sandie Gerken, a celebration of Howard Gerken’s life is pending for July, the anniversary of their wedding in 1967.