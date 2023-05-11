Middle-school baseball rarely involves consistent winning year-in and year-out. So many changing parts, so many kids who play outside-of-school ball that limits their commitment level. Travel baseball is big business, and parents are shelling out a lot of money for their kids to play.
For roughly the last 25 years, Tim Clausen and Jesse Steele have been the driving force behind what one could certainly call a baseball dynasty at Selbyville Middle School. Clausen took over from Steele as the manager of the squad in 2014, after having served as his assistant for several years prior. Over that time, the Indians are 182-32 overall.
The 2023 team was just as dominant and wrapped up a third straight undefeated season at 10-0 with a 6-0 win over Delmar last Wednesday, May 3. It was their 30th straight win, dating back to April 10, 2019, when they dropped a 12-11 decision to Georgetown that day. It was the lone loss that season for SMS.
“We’ve been really fortunate with the kids that have bought into what we do, and the commitment that they’ve put into our program,” Clausen said earlier this week. “It’s tough, because they have travel ball and other things that can interfere.
“We have had some great parents and great parent support over the years, and that is hard to find. There were seasons when we were playing all our games at the Pyle Center, so we had to deal with transportation and things like that, and the parents have just always been so supportive of whatever we’ve done.”
This season also closed out with three 8th-graders who were able to cap their entire middle school careers without ever having lost a game. Landen Erbe, Landon Fiels and Ty Weber have been mainstays on the SMS baseball team for the last three years, and each of them were integral in the unprecedented success in 2023.
“All three of them were special for us,” said Clausen. “Erbe was our catcher and only had like two stolen bases, but we needed him to pitch the one game. He pitched six innings of shutout ball against [Sussex] Academy with like seven strikeouts. It was the only game he pitched. Fiels and Weber were dominant on the mound for us.”
The duo of Weber and Fiels combined to go 8-0 on the season. Weber didn’t give up a hit all season and had 55 strikeouts across his 25 innings pitched. Fiels allowed just five hits, while striking out 39 in his 26.2 innings of action. Opponents batted .126 and .146, respectively, against the two hurlers.
Erbe, Fiels and Weber “batted 1-2-3 in the lineup for us,” Clausen added. “Weber and Fiels were both our pitcher and shortstop. When one pitched, the other played shortstop, and vice-versa. All are just great kids. Across the board, we have some really great kids. Max Starkey was a two-year starter, and Kaden Spencer also,” he added of the two eighth-graders. “They helped also us with our success this season.”
Clausen hasn’t done this all on his own. He’s had some very reliable and dedicated assistants along the way, including Steele, who has been his assistant since 2014, and Josh Sweetin, a former SMS ball player who was a member of the very first undefeated team back in 2003. Then there is Mark Smith, who is a retired teacher from Selbyville who has also coached softball during his time.
The Indians out-scored their opponents 88-8 in their 10 games this season, with five shutouts, including their final three games. They took down previously undefeated Mariner on April 17 (7-1) and Milford (11-2).