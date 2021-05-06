The 2021 spring sports season got under way on Monday, May 3, and it was the first time any middle-school student-athletes have been in competition in more than a year.
The Selbyville Middle School baseball team kicked off their season with an impressive 11-0 win on the road over Dover Central. The team is coached by Tim Clausen this year, and he is assisted by Jesse Steele.
The team comprises16 players this season. Eighth-graders on the team include Ceth Bireley, Jack Cappo, Sean Ely, Jace Jarmon, Roswell Lewis, Chase Ruley, Kameron Tindley and Kobe Tindley. Seventh-graders on the roster are Dylan Grise, Levin Johnson, Aiden Magee, Kayden Vaught and Richard Wiggins. The team features three sixth-graders: Landen Erbe, Landon Fiels and Ty Weber. Shane Forjan is the team’s manager.
The Indians are taking part in a condensed one-month schedule that features 10 total games. Their second game was set for Wednesday, May 5, (after Coastal Point press time) at home against Chipman. They’ll also host Sussex Academy on Friday, May 7, and Georgetown on Wednesday, May 12. Two straight away games, at Milford (Friday, May 14) and at Seaford (Monday, May 17), follow. Their final home game is Wednesday, May 19, against Millsboro, before they close out the season at Woodbridge on Wednesday, May 26.
Softball
The SMS softball team is coached by head coach Jesse Bare and assistants Kelsea Dell and Stephanie Tietmeyer. Their schedule mirrors the baseball schedule, with the exact same opponents and dates. They opened their season with a 17-2 rout of Dover Central on Monday, May 3.
On the roster this season are 22 players, featuring 10 eighth-graders, Janasia Felton, Gracie Hoban, Katelyn Lasher, Jazmin Mayfield, Tamiyah McCabe, Se’Tara McGee, Macy Mumford, Katelyn Murray, Sophie Scurci and Anna Wiest. The seventh-graders on the team are Addelyn Clark, Madilynn Frey, Mariah McCabe, Zoe Quillen and Baylie Williamson. The sixth-graders who round out the roster include Maggie Bare, Sophia Bowen, Taygan Conaway, Jaelyn McCray, Parker O’Shields, Madelyn Wiest and Autumn Wille.
Girls’ soccer
There is an 8-game slate for the SMS girls’ soccer team in the 2021 campaign. The team opened their season with a 5-0 shellacking of Dover Central at home on Monday, May 3. Molly Chamberlin takes over as coach for the recently retired Neil Barch.
Chamberlin’s roster features 27 players and four managers this year. The eighth-graders include Ruthie Adams, Cynthia Baltazar Bamaca, Thien Thanh Barends, Lillyan Merrick, Ava Quetschenbach, Isabel Scott and Mya Whittington. The managers are also eighth-graders — Bailey Freitas, Brianna Marvel, Emma Peterson and Joscelyn Shockley.
A dozen seventh-graders are on the roster, including Lila May Brown, Josephine Fleming Lloyd, Reece Forrey, Jayla Hudson, Kacie Kirschner, Zoe O’Neal, Nyah Perez, Ella Peterson, Allison Tucker, McKenzie Waters, Meredith White and Lucy Williamson. Eight sixth-graders wrap up the team’s depth, including Emily Aguillon, Camdon Blades, Isabelle Dorey, Jaela Johnson, Aubrey Lewis, Maddalena Pensa, Talia Scerra and Karen Valle Valle.
The Indians were set to travel to Chipman for their game on Wednesday, May 5, before returning home to host Milford on Tuesday, May 11. Another road date, at Georgetown on Thursday, May 13, takes place before a home contest against Seaford. Two more road games against Millsboro (Wednesday, May 19) and Sussex Academy (Friday, May 21) are on the schedule before the season finale on Wednesday, May 26, with Woodbridge coming to the Selbyville pitch.
Track-and-field
Not a lot of middle schools offer track-and-field for their students, but SMS is one of those schools that fields a team. They will host two home meets before closing out the quick season with a tri-meet — “The School District Showdown” — on Thursday, May 27, with Millsboro and Georgetown. That meet will take place at Sussex Central High School.
The other two meets will be with Millsboro (Thursday, May 13) and Georgetown (Thursday, May 20), individually.
Coach Brian Benner is being assisted this year by John Zirckel and Sue Ann Caruso. They have 31 athletes out for the team for the 2021 season, including eighth-graders Cade Donnelly, Evan Forjan, Jacob Massey, Aiden Twigg, Sage Delricco and Lucy Magee.
The seventh-graders are Brayden Bennetch, Kyle Bennetch, Adler Calhoun, Torrin Dickens, Joshua Loose, Nathaniel Mahaffey, Jonathon Robinson, Weston Werner, Gabriella Bendistis, Jayla Hudson, Issabella MacKinnon and McKenzie Waters, with Aspen Parrish-Shelor serving as the team’s manager.
A solid crop of sixth-graders are also on the team, and they include Harrison Benner, Karl Erickson, Brennan Loose, Jack MacDonald, Nathan McCarra, Tylee Cuffee, Emily Davis, Taylor Hevner, Sydney Johnson, Tori Royster, Talia Scerra, Caroline Turcot and Autumn Wille.