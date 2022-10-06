The Selbyville Middle School girls’ volleyball team has started right where it left off following their 2021 season, with impressive shutout wins in their first three matches of the season, against Georgetown, Sussex Academy and Beacon middle schools.
In their most recent match, the Indians took down the Vikings by scores of 25-21 and 25-17.
Taygan Conaway had 8 straight service points in the second set — 12 service points total in the match — to lead the charges. Seven of her service-point winners were aces, and she also contributed 6 spikes.
Madelyn “Sprinkles” Wiest had 8 service points as well, to go along with 3 aces and 7 assists. Parker O’Shields powered home 7 spikes, with Autumn Johnson contributing 6 assists and 3 kills, and Catherine Bunting slamming 4 spikes.
The B team also picked up the win against Beacon, with scores of 25-12, 15-25 and 15-13.
Kiley Harant had 6 service points, while Kari Zoom had 8 and Karalena Macey added 5. Heidi Showers was credited with 3 spikes and 1 kill.
In their match with Sussex Academy on Sept. 28, SMS swept both sets, 25-17.
Conaway again led the way with 7 service points, a kill and 3 spikes. O’Shields followed with 4 service points, 3 kills and 3 spikes. Bunting scored 8 service points for the winners.
Taylor Hevner had 2 service points, 1 kill and 1 spike to help in the win. Johnson (6 service points, 6 assists) and Wiest (2 service points, 6 assists) also contributed to the cause.
The B team followed with a straight-sets (25-12, 25-21) win as well. Showers turned in 8 service points, with 6 being by way of an ace, while Macey added 12 service points (5 aces). Isabelle Dorey scored 5 service points, with 3 assists. Mia Maaklsaac had 4 aces, Brenda Pahren chipped in with 4 service points, and Harant had a spike.
Other scores from SMS…
The SMS Indians dropped their football opener to Beacon (19-0) before rebounding for a 30-28 win over Mariner to start the season.
SMS field hockey was perfect at 3-0 on the season, with wins over Laurel (10-0), Delmar (2-0), and Seaford (3-0).
Boys’ soccer is also off to an unbeaten start, with a 6-0 win over Laurel and a 2-1 decision at home versus Seaford.