Selbyville Middle School girls’ softball team members were recognized by their Indian River High School counterparts prior to the May 11 Henlopen Conference game against Dover High.
Each starting varsity player was accompanied by SMS players in full uniform during pregame introductions. SMS baseball head coach Jesse Bare and assistants Jeff Bowen and Theresa O’Shields were also introduced during the pre-game ceremony.
SMS finished the 2023 season with a 10-0 record, making for the program’s first consecutive unbeaten campaigns in school history after they finished the 2022 season undefeated as well. They outscored opponents 145-20 in the 2023 season while posting five shutouts. Offensively, the SMS Indians batted .450 for the season and hit a school record seven home runs, including four by Samantha Holliday.
On the mound, the Indians recorded 120 strikeouts, including 70 by staff ace Ciarra Lewis. Other team members also include Kiley Harant, Erin Cosgrove, Autumn Wille, Avery Bare, Maggie Bare, Hayden Andrews, Kari Zook, Taygan Conaway, Hanna Holland, Parker O’Shields and Sophia Bowen.