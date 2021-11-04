It was a feat rarely achieved over the course of a volleyball season — especially at the middle-school level — but the Selbyville Middle School girls’ volleyball team has wrapped up its 2021 campaign simply perfect.
Unbeaten. Never dropped a set. Central Delaware Middle School Invitational Volleyball Tournament champions. The absolute perfect season.
“This has been an incredible season,” said SMS head coach Sally Craig. “To go undefeated and not lose a set after not having a season in 2020,” due COVID-19 cancelations, “is amazing. The players have all worked very hard to improve their skills and knowledge of the game.
“We didn’t use an advanced offense, but played solid volleyball with the pass, set and attack. The few times that the team fell behind, they fought hard to climb back, one point at a time. That’s the test of true champions. It was a total team effort. We’re so proud of these girls. It’s a season we’ll never forget.”
Without a doubt.
The Indians were ranked first overall in the seedings out of the seven teams in the tournament that took place at Smyrna High School on Friday, Oct. 29. It was the ninth annual edition of the tournament.
In their first match, against Providence Creek Academy, SMS swept to a 25-20 and 25-11 win.
Serenity Phillips led the Indians with 12 service points (10 aces), 2 kills and 4 assists. Taliyah McCray added 3 service points and a kill, while Catherine Bunting chipped in 3 service points with 3 kills. Daisy Aguilera also figured in on the win with 6 service points (3 aces) and a kill with Taygan Conaway (4 service points, including 3 aces, and a kill) and Parker O’Shields (2 service points, including 1 ace, and 2 kills) contributed to the team’s victorious effort.
The semifinals round saw SMS pitted against Newark Charter School, with the Indians once again rolling to the win by set scores of 25-8 and 25-18.
Phillips again was impressive, with 16 service points, including 10 straight in the first set, with 10 points coming by way of an ace. She also had 3 kills and 6 assists. McCray (4 service points, 2 aces, 4 kills), Bunting (2 service points, 2 kills), Aguilera (4 service points, 2 aces, 5 assists), Conaway (4 service points, 2 aces, 4 kills) and O’Shields (2 service points, 1 ace, 1 kill) all played a hand in the match.
In the championship finals against Smyrna, the teams battled back and forth, with the Indians coming away with the hard-fought decision at 29-27 and 25-21, capping their undefeated season without dropping a set.
It was the same “SMS Six” that led the charges for the win. Phillips had 5 service points (2 aces), 4 kills and 10 assists. McCray added a service point via ace to go with 7 kills. Bunting had 4 service points. Aguilera chipped in with 4 service points (3 aces) and 8 assists. Conaway had 7 service points (3 aces) and 7 kills, while O’Shields wrapped up the scoring with 2 service points and 2 kills.
In their regular-season finale match against Millsboro, the SMS Indians cruised to a 25-8 and 25-18 win. Aguilera was on fire in this one, with 14 consecutive service points — 3 by way of an ace.
O’Shields was equally hot in this match as well, especially in the second set where she had 12 service points that included 6 aces and a kill.
McCray had her best match of the season with 7 kills and 3 aces. Conaway had four straight kills, with Phillips and Aguilera combining for 18 assists. Bunting had another solid performance as well to help the SMS win.
The Indians’ B team was also victorious against Millsboro, sweeping the match 25-17 and 25-13. Brooke Loosararian delivered 8 service points in the first set, with five of those points being aces.
Lila Brown had 6 service points (3 aces), 3 assists and 5 saves. Macyn Hockman contributed 4 aces, Tori Royster 3 aces and Autumn Johnson 2 aces.
The B team also finished the season a perfect 10-0, having dropped just one set in the second match of the season, back on Sept. 29 against Sussex Academy. They combined to outscore their opponents 20-1 in the sets.
Field hockey
Indians also finish unbeaten
The Selbyville Middle School field hockey team wrapped up an unbeaten season of their own following a 1-0 win over Millsboro on Monday, Nov. 1. The Indians concluded their season with a 10-0-1 overall record, with their lone tie coming in a 1-1 stalemate with Beacon.
(No other information was provided on the Millsboro contest.)
The Indians outscored their opponents 63-4 overall on the season.
Extra Points
Indians conclude fall sports seasons
The Selbyville football team was scheduled to finish up its 2021 season with a road contest against Seaford on Wednesday, Nov. 3, (after Coastal Point press time). The Indians were on a 3-game losing streak following last week’s 30-6 defeat to Millsboro.
The SMS boys’ soccer season wrapped up with a match against Millsboro as well on Monday, Nov. 1. (No further information was provided, nor was a score posted to the team’s website.) The Indians were 7-1-2 going into their season finale.