Brian Benner could hardly contain his happiness and appreciation.
The Selbyville Middle School track-and-field head coach saluted his student-athletes after the 8-0 boys’ squad completed its fourth consecutive undefeated season, while the girls finished an impressive 7-1.
“I find it difficult to put into words how impressive our team is,” said Benner following the season-ending quad-meet at Postlewait Middle School in Camden, a feeder school for Caesar Rodney High School. “Literally through blood, sweat and tears they have formed bonds with their teammates that seem unbreakable. It is amazing to see such a mature level of sportsmanship they have displayed. I have received many compliments from other teams’ coaches and athletes about how our Selbyville athletes are polite, helpful and supportive to opposing teams.”
Several boys’ stalwarts broke long-standing SMS team records along the way. Malachi J. Hook set a new mark with a time of 7.70 seconds in the 55-meter hurdles, while Savior Bessicks entered the school’s record book with a time of 10.54 seconds in the 100-meter dash. In addition, Jackson Lovins set a new record in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:16, and Shane Forjan threw a record distance of 43 feet, 5 inches in the shot put.
“At Selbyville, we are fortunate to have several coaches with a deep understanding of track-and-field and a passion for enabling kids to be their best,” said Benner. “They volunteer their time in all types of weather because they want to help. Our coaches have had a profound positive effect on our young athletes. We sincerely appreciate the expertise and kindness of coaches John Zirckel, Heather Goodrich, Sally Craig, Laurie Hall and Sueanne Caruso.
“We also have a network of volunteers who volunteer to be timers, lane assignment organizers, scorekeepers and starters at our home meets,” Benner added. “It is unbelievable how much support we have from parents, community members, teachers and school administrators! I additionally would like to acknowledge Mark Woodard, Nicole Cope, Amy Johnson, Jeff Forjan, Mary Kreger, Mark Miller and others for helping with our home track meets.”