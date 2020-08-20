Growing up, Delaney Smith had always known she wanted to be a lifeguard. She loved spending her summers on the beach participating in the Junior Lifeguard program at Sea Colony.

She turned that passion into a full-time opportunity when she was finally able to — and at just 15 years old. Smith, now 19, is the lieutenant for the North Bethany Beach Patrol, and she is this week’s Lifeguard Series featured guard.

“I grew up doing the Junior Lifeguard program at Sea Colony four days a week in the summers,” Smith said. "I loved it! But when I turned 15, I wanted to have a full-time summer job. I knew I wanted to be outside all of the time, and I definitely did not want to sit at a pool all summer guarding.

“I knew most beach patrols required guards to be at least 16 years old, but I thought I'd give it a try. I didn't even know North Bethany had a patrol. I just knew they were all private, less crowded communities. So, I Googled it. And sure enough there was a website northbethanybeachpatrol.org. So, I called the Chief, Tom Perry, and asked if he would hire me at age 15. When he said yes, I spent that spring training and preparing for the summer. I love helping and serving others, and there’s no better place to be than on the beach.”

Smith, a local resident of Ocean View, graduated from Sussex Academy in 2019. She did not take the route most high school graduates take, and head off to college. Rather, she joined the Americorps to continue fulfilling her desire to help others, while working to develop her leadership skills.

“I did not go directly to college, but the fall after I graduated, I joined Americorps NCCC,” admitted Smith, who is the daughter of Cindy and Duncan Smith. “It was a 10-month national community service program for 18-24-year-olds looking to develop their leadership skills. (Americorps) send you in groups of nine to 13 people to different parts of the country to work 45-plus hours a week at non-profits.

“I was in the Southwest region, which was based in Denver, Colo. They sent me to Topeka, Kan., for two months to renovate a retreat center, then moved to Superior, Ari., to build two miles of trail through the Sonoran Desert. After that I went to Patagonia, Ari., to build tiny adobe homes, and learn about climate resiliency."

But then the national pandemic of COVID-19 came about, and ended her commitment with the Americorps earlier than expected.

“I was sent home early March,” Smith continued. “I was not supposed to be home for the summer. So, when I was sent home, I was excited that I'd be able to be the Lieutenant at NBBP for the entirety of the summer.”

Delaney is one of four children for Cindy and Duncan Smith. Brother Mac is 21 and sisters Merrill and Jopie are 16 and 10, respectively.

With her now being home back on the beach, Smith has been spending whatever free time she has on another passion and dream she had as a kid.

“I bought a school bus right after I was sent home from Americorps in March,” Smith confessed. “I turned it into an RV over this summer and through quarantine. It had been my dream since middle school, and I was gifted with the time to do it when COVID happened. I've been working on it all summer, and will be living in it full time once the season’s over. I have the time to really finalize it. This year, I plan to study online, and work on farms through Worldwide Opportunities on Organic Farms (wwoof.net) traveling place to place on the bus.”

According to their website, WWOOF is part of a worldwide movement linking visitors with organic farmers and growers to promote cultural and educational experiences based on trust and non-monetary exchange thereby helping to build a sustainable global community.

Their organization aims to provide individuals from all around the world the opportunity to get first-hand experience of organic farming and gardening and to lend a helping hand wherever needed; to get into the countryside and experience live with locals; to help the organic movement, which is often labor intensive and does not rely on artificial fertilizers and pesticides; to make contact with other people in the organic movement; to have a wonderful enriching experience; and to have a cultural exchange with locals.

All of the goodwill and non-profit work are true passions for Smith, but her first love will always be the shores of Delaware. At just 19 years old, and so much life and experiences ahead of her, Smith isn’t quite sure how many more summers she’ll be on patrol, but there is no doubt she loves what she does.

“This is my fifth summer at North Bethany,” continued Smith. “There is a woman on this patrol, Chris DelliPaoli, who has been doing this for 30 years. That’s amazing. Will I still be here on the beach in 25 years? That's too far ahead for me to plan. Would I like to be here in 30 years? Chris always told me ‘Love what you do, and you will never work a day in your life.’ She’s absolutely right. I love what I do during my summers in Bethany Beach.”

And in her first season as a lieutenant at such a young age, the daily

challenges and extra work certainly could wear out a young adult’s passion for what they are doing. However, Smith just chalks it up to another learning experience along her life’s journey.

“This summer was definitely a learning experience,” Smith admitted. “However, the biggest challenges I faced this summer were not rooted from my age. I’ve been here a while so I knew the ropes, and I knew what was expected of me for the summer to run smoothly. I never expected ’19-year-old me’ to be in full work mode all summer long.

“A lot of long days and nights with scheduling, payroll, training, and working around the unexpected schedule of the coronavirus. I definitely had a lot on my plate, but never more than I was willing to do for the patrol. There’s been a lot of phone calls, and a lot of problem solving. Instead of sitting on my stand, worrying about my beach and the guards next to me, I’m all of the sudden in charge of everyone's beaches, and have to be available and responsive to anything that is reported to me. We have four Crew Chiefs on our patrol that really balances out the responsibilities as officers. We all collaborate and cooperate very well, and help each other out on and off the beach.”

And, of course, the biggest difference between the public beaches in Bethany versus the private beaches in North Bethany is the amount of people on a daily basis.

“Absolutely, the biggest difference is obviously the amount of people, but to me it is the way we get to connect with patrons on the private beaches,” said Smith. “Where I sit in Sea Del, I’ve gotten to know the homeowners very well, and I recognize and catch up with the weekly renters I haven’t seen since the summer before. On a public beach, it’s typically different families and beach goers every day, and too crowded to get to know the people and create personal bonds.”

The North Bethany Beach Patrol (NBBP) covers two miles of beach from the northern point to its southern point which encompasses the communities of Breakwater, Ocean Ridge, Gull’s Nest, The Preserve, Bayberry Dunes, Pelican’s Pouch, Sea Del, and Bethany Village.

And with those smaller crowds along the private beaches, you’d think that maybe there would be less opportunity for rescues. While Smith has been a part of her fair share, one rescue in particular stands out.

“A kid had been demonstrating poor ocean skills all morning,” Smith started her recollection. “There had just been a huge storm, and it there was still big waves, but the sun was out and the ocean was clean. Everyone was eager to go out (in the water). I watched him sprint to make it under a wave, and then another and then another, and then he came up in a massive rip. By the second wave, I was already stripped out of my sweats and ready to go. I got out to him, and he was calm but you could see the fear in his eyes. We got in safely, and his dad was so appreciative.”

Wherever life’s journey takes Delaney Smith, you can bet she will be investing all of her efforts and energies into helping people. It’s something she obviously has a great passion for, and it is commendable.