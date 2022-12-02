Penn Smith of Millsboro is one of more than 230 student-athletes who competed for the Flying Dutchmen during the fall 2022 semester. Smith, a graduate of Sussex Central High School, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in computer science and mathematics, and physics, at The Valley.
Smith was a member of the men’s cross-country team.
The LVC men’s cross-country team completed a fall season that included two runners qualifying for NCAA Championships. Three student-athletes finished with All-Middle Atlantic Conference accolades, and the team placed sixth at NCAA Regionals, which was its best finish in program history.
A member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III, American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA), Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC), and Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC), Lebanon Valley College offers 26 sports.
More information about LVC Athletics is available at godutchmen.com.