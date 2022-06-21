Penn Smith of Millsboro is one of more than 200 student-athletes who competed for the Flying Dutchmen during the Spring 2022 season. Smith, a graduate of Sussex Central High School, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and physics at The Valley.
Smith was a member of the men’s track-and-field team.
The Flying Dutchmen won eight medals at Middle Atlantic Conference Championships. The men’s squad finished third overall behind all-conference performances from 15 student-athletes. Owen Buhr was named MAC Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year. Two members of the women’s team earned All-MAC honors.
A member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III, United Collegiate Hockey Conference (UCHC), and Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC), Lebanon Valley College offers 26 sports.
More information about LVC Athletics is available at godutchmen.com.