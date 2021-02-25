To quote Eminem’s song “Lose Yourself,” “If you had one shot, or one opportunity. To seize everything you ever wanted. In one moment. Would you capture it, or just let it slip?”
Swimmers from all across the state of Delaware will get the reality of those words this weekend as they descend upon the Sussex Academy Aquatic Center for the 2021 DIAA State Swimming Championships. The girls will get things going on Saturday, Feb. 27, while the boys will take to the pool on Sunday, Feb. 28.
Both the girls and boys will have 11 events — the same 11 events they’ve participated in in dual meets all season long. Only, this time, the athletes with the top 32 finish times have been awarded berths in each event. The swimmers who have qualified have been seeded 1-32. There will be four heats, with eight swimmers in each heat.
Unlike in years past, where there would be a day for preliminaries and qualifying, the swimmers get just “one shot, one opportunity” this year to post their best time possible, with a chance to post one of the top six times to earn a spot on the championship podium.
Do they capture it, or let it slip?
For the Indian River High School boys’ swim team, their small sample size of chances to post qualifying times this season certainly was in large part because of the COVID-19-shortened season, but also because they don’t have a place to call home to actually host meets.
Those limited opportunities haven’t hurt them too badly, as Henlopen Athletic Conference Coach of the Year Colin Crandell has once again done a phenomenal job of preparing his student-athletes for this very moment. The Indians have qualified swimmers in all but one event — the 200-yard individual medley.
A rundown of the Indians’ state meet qualifiers in the order of the events being run on Sunday:
- In the 200-yard medley relay, the Indians’ team of Evan Peterson, Shane Hall, Max Forrey and Kyle Topper posted a 1:54.40 to qualify 18th overall. Top seed Salesianum swam a 1:39.82 during the season.
- Senior Declan Burke’s 1:51.55 qualified him at 7th in the 200-yard freestyle event, while classmate R.J. Senseny swam a 2:01.93, which was good for 28th. Appoquinimink senior Kevin Lewke is the top seed with his 1:44.27.
- Conrad School freshman Aaron Steevens swam an impressive 22.35 to qualify as the top seed in the 50-yard freestyle event. The IR senior duo of Zach Lingenfelter (25th) and Jackson Donnelly (28th) both qualified with times of 23.64 and 23.98, respectively.
- Hall — an IR sophomore — has qualified himself for the 100-yard butterfly event with a 58.32, which was good enough for 18th. He will be chasing Salesianum junior Tom Janton, whose top seed time of 49.98 is very strong.
- In the boys’ 100-yard freestyle event, Charter School of Wilmington’s Noah Reice has the top qualifying time with a 48.35. IR’s Lingenfelter (12th) and Donnelly (18th) both are in the event with their times of 51.88 and 52.99, respectively.
- Burke is in the top six for qualifiers in the 500-yard freestyle with his 5:07.19. That time would be good enough to stand on the championship podium, but events like this tend to see swimmers kick it into another gear. Burke is one of those types of competitors who is likely to do just that. He will be chasing Charter School of Wilmington’s top-seeded Max Moen, who posted a 4:41.64 during the season.
- The Indians’ impressive quartet of Lingenfelter, Hall, Burke and Donnelly have qualified as the top overall seed in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a 1:32.28. HAC rival Sussex Tech has qualified second with their 1:32.95, while Newark Charter is more than a full second behind the Indians at 1:33.47.
- Peterson — an IR sophomore — is in the 100-yard backstroke event with his qualifying time of 1:03.10. Salesianum junior Tom Janton posted a blistering 49.82 to claim the event’s top seed.
- Hall also saw himself qualify individually in the 100-yard breaststroke event with a 1:08.00, which was good enough for the 18th seed. Sallies’ Alek Elder is the top seed with a 1:00.48.
- IR’s team of Burke, Senseny, Lingenfelter and Donnelly is the second seed in the 400 freestyle relay event thanks to their time of 3:25.68. That time is more than three seconds behind the top seeded time from Charter School of Wilmington, but more than a second ahead of the third seed from Sussex Tech at 3:26.74.
Take all the sports cliches you can find for this one. All the cards are on the table. There is no tomorrow in a one-day showcase. The opportunity is now. This is your one moment.
Will you capture it, or let it slip?