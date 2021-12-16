Are you new at this school? No problem!
Guidance office is to the right. Classrooms are located to the left.
What’s that? You’re preparing to set a new boys’ school cross-country record?
You’ll be training this way — about face, my new friend. Just a short trot through the cafeteria and across the parking lot to the athletic complex.
“It was very easy to become a new student” and resume being a cross-country runner “at Indian River High School,” said junior Chase Sims, whose settling-in culminated in his setting a new school record for boys’ cross-country in his very first season there. “Everyone I met has been really welcoming and helpful. My cousin,” he noted of his cousin Maggie Borrelli, “grew up in this area and introduced me to her friends before the school year started. Teachers and staff have been helpful. Everyone here goes out of their way to help you.”
The Sims family, who had vacationed in the area since Chase Sims was a toddler, relocated to Sussex County from Downington in Chester County, Pa., in June. It was at Downingtown West High School where the seeds were planted for Sims to be a standout in a sport that significantly challenges individuals to run outdoors competitively and over frequently unforgiving 3.1-mile courses. The courses include natural terrain, open country, fields, parks, golf courses and grasslands. The amount of distance run over evenly-paved roads is minimal.
“The program” at Downingtown West High “was coached by Scott Burns, and we ran through Downingtown and to Harmony Hills, or we ran the smooth trails of Marsh Creek State Park,” said Sims. “We ran all summer long, each day at a different park in the area because each course offered a different challenge.
“I loved those long runs with my team,” he continued. “We worked hard, often jumping into the lake at Marsh Creek” after completing their runs, he said. “One of the most fun runs kicked off the official season, when we ran “The Amazing Race” at Springtown Manor in costume. Coach Burns often said, ‘Something good is about to happen,’ and that sticks with me,” he said, as a metaphor “that means for every challenging hill you climb, something new and exciting is just around the corner.”
The desire to overcome obstacles and excel in cross-country accompanied Sims to his new school. He fit right in with the successful boys’ and girls’ programs overseen by head coach Rick Hundley and assistant coach Colin Crandell.
Sims also began running this past summer under the direction of Derek Shockro and the Seashore Striders.
“Coach Shockro encouraged me to try out for the Rehoboth Beach Patrol,” said Sims, who is also an avid angler, surfer and snowboarder. “I spent the remainder of the summer with great people who I truly admire, and got to continue to train physically for the cross-country season.
“In August, when practice started” at IRHS, “I was already feeling confident and connected,” added Sims, who someday hopes to travel to Costa Rica and Japan, and is working on becoming an Eagle Scout.
“And as the season began, our team members’ parents held weekly pasta dinners that really helped us all get to know each other, and build the bonds needed to be friends and teammates. We had a number of new teammates who took a chance and joined the team” who had not “raced before. Each race, it was exciting to see everyone improving. Cross-country is a sport that always draws good people who are willing to go the distance.”
Sims contributed to a successful rebuilding team immediately, helping them build a respectable 7-4 won-lost mark in single-, tri- and quad-opponent meets. At the Sussex County Cross Country Championships at Sandhill Fields in Georgetown on Oct. 27, Sims finished second in the boys’ competition, with a new Indian River High cross-country team record time of 15:39, hot on the heels of boys’ champion Ryan Baker (15:23) of Cape Henlopen.
The following week, Nov. 4, he again finished second overall, with a time of 15:56.4, behind Polytech’s Kenneth Guy (15:52.6). And on Nov. 11 at the DIAA state meet, he ran a time of 17:26 through Brandywine Creek State Park, just 8 seconds behind Tatnall’s Nicolas Pizzaro.
According to coaches Hundley and Crandell, Sims set the school record at the Sussex County Championship meet.
“The record for the season for Chase was at the Sussex County meet,” said Crandell. “The three courses are different from one another — he didn’t run his fastest at the Henlopen or state meet because those courses had more hills, but he was running better at those meets. Had all those meets been on the same course, I think he would have achieved faster times at each one” progressively.
“The feeling that I became the highest men’s finisher in school history was beyond amazing,” Sims recalled. “This was a really successful season, particularly after” COVID-19 “limited what my sophomore cross-country season” would enable me to “achieve. It feels good to get back to running.”
In addition to feeling right at home in the classrooms and at cross-country training at Indian River High, Sims considers himself to be additionally blessed because of his family’s significant involvement with his athletic career.
“My mom makes sure there is always food and water for us after the race, and she does an amazing job taking photos of our team” as we run,” said Sims of his mother, Beth. “My dad always makes sure I have the best gear for running,” he added of his father, Craig.
“And my brother Caelan is a person I look up to, he’s always had my back,” added Sims of his older brother. “Whenever I didn’t want to run in practice or was nervous about a race, Caelan encouraged me by saying, ‘You have a talent, so use it to better yourself.’ My brother is a big inspiration. He was part of a team that won states in Pennsylvania in 2019. Now, I’m hoping to someday do the same.”
Sims insisted that the 2021 IR cross-country team members are proof that determination leads to positive outcomes.
“We are all hoping that the team continues to grow in the years ahead, and that more people realize that cross-country is a great sport,” he concluded.