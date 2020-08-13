In a joint effort to bring baseball to the youth of the Delmarva region, the Delmarva Shorebirds announced recently that they will be hosting a three-day baseball camp from Tuesday, Aug. 25, through Thursday, Aug. 27.
The camp, which will take place each day from 9 a.m. to noon, is being limited to the first 50 kids, ages 5-12, who register and will be run by the baseball staff of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and their manager, Brian Hollamon.
“We have a tremendous relationship with Coach Hollamon and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, and are excited to partner together for the Shorebirds Baseball Camp,” said Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters in a press release. “Throughout these unprecedented times, we all have been forced to adapt, but we are thankful that we are still going to be able to host our annual baseball camp and continue to teach the game of baseball to our youth with first-class instruction from Coach Hollamon and his staff.”
Hollamon has been in charge of the UMES baseball program since August 2017. He has been a mainstay in the Delmarva baseball community for many years now, having coached at Parkside High School in Maryland. He led the Rams to 14 straight winning seasons and was a two-time state finalist. Hollamon earned Bayside South Coach of the Year three times, as well as being named the District 8 Coach of the Year twice prior to being named to the head job for the Hawks, who are a NCAA Division I program.
The cost of the camp is $120, with each attendee receiving lunch all three days, as well as a camp T-shirt. All campers are required to bring their own equipment and will not be permitted to share equipment with others due to the guidelines instituted by local and state health departments. Baseballs will be provided. All campers are being asked to arrive in proper baseball attire by 8:45 a.m. each day.
Parents will be allowed to watch their campers inside the Arthur W. Perdue Stadium, though they will be required to wear a mask until reaching their seat. All campers will also have to wear a mask when arriving to the stadium but will not need to wear their mask when participating in the drills. The Shorebirds will be sanitizing all frequently-touched areas throughout the event to help maintain the health and safety of those attending the camp.
To register, go to the website www.theshorebirds.com. For more information, email info@theshorebirds.com or call (410) 219-3112.