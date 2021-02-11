I know that I promised another article about pickleball doubles, so let’s just call this an intermission. Hang with me, because this will all tie together.
• Shaves: The straight razor was invented ages ago because soldiers realized that their beards were a disadvantage in hand-to-hand combat. But straight razors could do serious damage to your windpipe, leaving you gasping for air — sort of like when you are overweight and out of shape. So not quite a century and a half ago, the safety razor was invented.
• Safety: Physical therapist guru Bob Cairo has been my safety razor these past few years, helping me gain strength after back-to-back knee and hip replacements. Because of Bob, I can now work out fairly aggressively, am getting stronger and shaving off bags of fat.
Both he and I worry about some of our pickleball friends when they soon return to the courts. There are quite a few sore arms and shoulders, and I think it is a result of people not playing much and hitting off-center. To compensate, they tend to overhit, and this creates excess shock. Go easy. Use the safety razor of moderation. Don’t just play, but mix in some exercise to reduce gasping.
• Sawgrass: In response to a story when I asked to hear from pickleballers, I received a batch of emails from Sawgrass, a very neat community.
Suzanne said she met wonderful people when she moved there, and she compared pickleball to the backyard sandpit when we were maybe ten. “Can Mike and Maryanne come out and play?” Pickleball to her was like winning the Powerball ticket.
Nancy wrote that she has been playing for five years, two to three hours a day, three days plus a week. Great exercise and friendship.
Dave said that, despite this difficult year, pickleball has allowed them to connect with the community — yes, with social distancing, but outdoors in the fresh air, swapping stories and laughing between and during games.
Maryanne said that despite COVID restrictions, she still has gotten great exercise and stayed connected with their Sawgrass community.
Bobbi wrote that she moved into the area last year just as COVID hit, and they knew nothing about the lay of the land. The community taught them pickleball, and now they just laugh two or three hours a day.
Jim, who has been playing for five years, spoke to the exercise benefits despite COVID. Three hours goes like the blink of an eye.
• Sadness: I was deeply saddened by the recent death of Tony Trabert. You probably already know Tony without realizing it, because he was the fellow in the TV studio giving you the play-by-play of many of the major tennis championships.
He was a great tennis player and still holds some major records in tennis. He turned professional before Open Tennis, won 10 Grand Slams, five in singles, three in 1955 — the French, Wimbledon U.S. Open in 1955. There would have been more, but after turning professional before Open Tennis, he was not allowed to participate in any more of the major events that are used as milestones to define the records among the top tennis players in the world.
At a time when tennis newcomers gushed over the likes of Borg, they would tend to unknowingly speak down to Tony by perhaps asking him if he was ever any good at tennis. As a measure of the man, many times I heard him answer with that winning smile by saying, “My mother thought I was good.”
As a kid, I started to play tennis the year after he won both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open without losing a set. I styled my game after Tony, and then, when I joined Wilson, he became my “go to” guy when I wanted his advice on a player, or to test a new tennis racket. He was a very busy man, with his television responsibilities in the exploding years of tennis, yet he was generous with his time and attention anytime we had a discussion.
I laugh as I tell you about this particular meeting with Tony and a glimpse of his life: As I was preparing for a lengthy trip to summer tournaments, Tony called and asked if I could pick him up at the air terminal in Chicago and rush him over to a special event he was hosting. I took my wife so she could meet Tony and we could laugh together as we navigated Chicago traffic.
As I pulled up to the curb, there was Tony, but he had two others with him. A famous movie and television star who was even more famous for his music had latched onto Tony in the arrivals hall at the airport. And that fellow was traveling with a very attractive gal (not likely his wife), and they were carrying enough luggage for an entire tennis team. Hold in mind my trunk was almost half-filled with my equipment and luggage for a six-week tournament tour.
“What, no limo?” said this fellow. “You say you want to play tennis, so suck it up,” said Tony as he and I began to sort and shift the configurations of luggage to make it work. Finally, the three of them sat in the back seat. With a wink to me, Tony put the largest bag in the lap of Mr. Famous, who complained the entire journey to Chicago.
In Chicago, Tony took off to his meeting but, and as if he already knew the outcome, he asked me to hit with Mr. Famous. I borrowed a racket, and in my street clothes and socks started to hit with him.
As he pranced around the other side of the court with such a condescending attitude toward everyone in the tennis hall, I decided I had enough of this guy. Every time he managed to even get a ball across the net, I hit a high drop shot that would just clear the net — high enough that he would have to try to get it, but short enough he could never return it. And I just continued to jerk this fellow all over the tennis court as he gasped for air, until he finally said, “I’m sorry.”
Bon voyage. Thanks for being Tony. You will be missed.
Speaking of good tennis players you possibly never heard of, I was pleased to see that Mike DePalmer has joined Roger Flax as field director of his Character Development program. I wrote about Roger and his program for our American youth last year.
Mike was a two-time All-American, and no doubt Tony Trabert was covering Mike’s first major match against the number two player in the world. He eventually lost that in four sets, but subsequently had wins over Jimmy Connors and Vitas Gerulaitis when they were in the Top 10. Mike won a Grand Slam in doubles and other impressive titles as well.
When he dropped off the circuit, Mike joined Nick Bolletierri as director of their Elite Junior program. The list of successful players he coached and motivated looks like the modern-day Who’s Who of Tennis. Like Tony, Mike is a stand-up guy, and we wish him well. Also continued good wishes to my University of Maryland teammate Roger Flax.
• Swassup: So, “wassup” with razors. I’m just offering some new factoids for you to introduce to your groups while rotating between games. All along the pickle vine, word is that your year-old stories are getting stale.