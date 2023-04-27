The Indian River girls’ softball team is fine-tuning itself for what it hopes will be a long DIAA playoff run. Head coach Sara Powell’s ladies of the diamond swept all three of their games last week thanks to an effective combination of excellent pitching, timely hitting and airtight defense.
IR improved its record to 8-3 overall and 7-1 in Henlopen Conference play.
Indian River 2, Polytech 0
Senior third baseman Jaya Shaub ripped a two-run homer to the deepest part of the ballpark, to lead the Indians to their fourth straight victory and sixth win in their last seven games on Tuesday, April 25.
After Holy Family University commit Lily Hoban opened the home fifth with a perfect bunt single, Shaub ripped her first homer of the season over the centerfield fence to account for the game’s only runs.
“I wasn’t sure the ball was leaving the park until I heard something from one of our coaches,” said Shaub. “I knew I’d hit the ball well. It was a joyful trip around the bases, for sure.”
University of Mt. Olive commit Kinsley Hall hurled another masterpiece. Righthanded ace Hall hurled a complete game two-hitter while striking out 13 batters, improving her record to 8-3. Hall finished the game with 145 strikeouts for the season.
The Indians played errorless ball and didn’t allow a runner past first base. Panthers’ shortstop MacKenzie Mitchell singled with two outs in the third inning and was immediately thrown out by Hoban on a stolen-base attempt. Mitchell also reached base after being hit by a pitch in the sixth frame.
In the visitors’ seventh, Polytech first baseman Rachel Carey singled with one out before Hall recorded the final two outs.
Indian River 10, Newark Charter 1
Delaware Valley University commit Jillian Collins smacked three hits and drove in three runs while sophomore Sophie Scurci blasted her first home run of the season to lead the Indian River High School girls’ softball team past visiting Newark Charter on Saturday, April 22.
Senior Jaya Shaub added two doubles and an RBI, while Hoban also ripped a pair of safeties to lead the 12-hit attack.
The offensive output backed the combined one-hit pitching by Hall and junior Megan Daisey. Hall held the Patriots hitless in her eight strikeout four inning stint and improved to 7-3, while Daisey fanned five in an outstanding three-inning gig that earned her a lead held and a save.
Indian River 5, Lake Forest 0
Senior righthander Hall took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and fanned 14 rival batters to lead Indian River past visiting Henlopen Conference rival Lake Forest on Thursday, April 20. Hall, who has tossed two no-hitters this season, surrendered a leadoff single in the visitors’ seventh before completing her fourth shutout by striking out the final three batters, bringing her season total to 124 whiffs.
Collins supplied the game’s big hit, a two-run double in the home fifth inning that tripled the Indians’ lead to 3-0. Hall’s RBI base hit later in the frame made it 4-0.
Sophomore Jillian Coulbourn’s RBI grounder in the second inning gave Hall the only run she needed. Junior Katie McHale’s RBI sacrifice fly in the sixth finished the scoring.