The 1-2 pitch came hurtling toward the outside corner.
Jaya Shaub had been dreaming of this moment since she was a youth league softball player.
The right-handed hitter went with the pitch, swinging through the oversized sphere and drilling it on a screaming line drive toward right field.
The ball was jacked, sailing majestically over the outstretched glove of Caravel Academy senior right-fielder Paige Richardson and rolled toward the fence.
Sophomore Sophie Scurci and senior Jillian Collins each scored easily from third and second base, respectively, to touch off an explosive, emotional celebration.
The come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the visiting Buccaneers in the regular-season finale for both teams on Wednesday, May 17, extended the 16-3 Indians’ winning streak to 12 games. The triumph also potentially helped elevate their DIAA state playoff seeding in the 24-team championship tournament.
The Indians will begin the 2023 postseason as a No. 6 seed with a first-round bye and a second-round home game beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, (after Coastal Point press time). They will face No. 12 seed Cape Henlopen, which topped No. 22 seed Archmere Academy on Tuesday, May 23. Should the Indians top Cape, quarterfinal play in the tournament is set for Saturday, May 27, with the semi-finals on Tuesday, May 30, and the finals planned for Saturday, June 3, at the University of Delaware.
Shaub said she was prepared to deliver the game-winning hit on May 17.
“My tone was already set before I stepped up to the plate,” said Shaub, who had been retired in the bottom of the fifth by Richardson’s outstanding running catch following a long trek into foul territory. “My teammate Kinsley Hall and I talked while I was on deck, and she told me that she trusted what I could do. That really helped calm my nerves.
“I had two strikes on me, and I knew that the pitcher was going to try to throw another one past me,” Shaub added. “So I focused on the pitcher and told myself that I trusted my instincts. All I remember after that was my teammates and coaches getting so excited, and I knew that this was a big moment for our team.”
Scurci began the rally with a one-out walk. Collins and junior Macy Blades followed with a bunt single and a line-drive base hit, respectively, to load the bases.
Caravel pitcher Morgan Maxwell struck out the next hitter, before Shaub stole the show.
Head coach Sara Powell’s team had rescued victory from the jaws of defeat for the third straight game in which they surrendered a late-inning lead.
Senior Leila Rocke gave Caravel (14-2) a 2-1 lead in the Caravel seventh with a leadoff home run over the left field fence. The Buccaneers had tied the score, 1-1, in the top of the sixth on a Morgan Moxley RBI-double that chased home teammate Haley Grygo.
Indian River jumped in front 1-0 in the home first frame on senior Lily Hoban’s RBI-single that scored Blades.
Hall (15-3), a University of Mount Olive commit, scattered nine hits and fanned five to finish the regular season with an amazing 222.