Losing is tough.
But remaining victorious of spirit and attitude is achievable regardless of what the scoreboard reads.
Jaya Schaub realizes this.
The outstanding Indian River High School girls’ softball third-baseman remains thankful and enthusiastic about the wild ride that she and her teammates took to the DIAA state championship game.
The Indians fell just short of winning the title, after their 15-game winning streak was snapped by Caravel Academy at the University of Delaware on Saturday, June 3.
“I’m beyond proud of all the work we’ve put in this season, and I think we showed ourselves and other schools how much we can really do,” said Shaub after IR finished the season at an impressive 19-4. “I wouldn’t want to win with another team, and I wouldn’t have wanted to lose with another team. My Indian River High teammates really are my sisters, and I’m glad I got the opportunity to make history with them. I’m not disappointed that we lost, and I’m even more sad that the season is over. But that only means that it was something good enough to miss, and for that I’m grateful.”
Calm, peace and purpose in the batter’s box
She displays a striking command presence.
The strapping 5-foot-7 right-handed hitter steps into the batter’s box, exuding a sense of calm, of peace and of purpose.
Anyone watching can immediately surmise that she is locked in.
Standing just 43 feet from the girls’ softball pitcher’s mound, Shaub awaits the hurler’s offering with a sense of purpose and commitment.
Moments later, she makes solid contact with the ball, driving the sphere to the outer reaches of the outfield, then swiftly races around the bases behind those she is chasing across home plate.
It is all part of an inspirational journey that will take her to the University of Delaware as an elementary-education major beginning this fall.
“This journey has been so fulfilling for me,” said Shaub, whose recent outstanding performances, offensively in the batter’s box and defensively at third base, helped fuel the IRHS girls’ softball team’s run to the title game. “Before I transferred to Indian River High School, I was at a school where I didn’t feel a lot of community or support around me. But once I arrived here, I felt a significant sensation of achievement while attending school and playing ball. That’s because I was once again surrounded by everyone I grew up with.
“I endured a period of my life when I didn’t have this,” Shaub added. “I now feel so fortunate that, five times a week, I could play softball with the girls who I had stepped onto the field with for the first time when I was younger. It’s such a positive experience to play softball, because these girls know me. They know how to cheer me up or make me laugh. I always left a practice or game feeling a little better than when I walked onto the diamond.”
Head coach Sara Powell, assistant coaches Lauren Illian, Kelsie Del and Damya Williams, and Shaub’s IRHS teammates are extremely overjoyed about her major contributions on the softball diamond.
Some of her biggest moments included:
• stroking two hits and scoring a run during a 4-1 victory over eventual state semifinalist Laurel on May 4;
• drilling a hit, drawing a walk and scoring a run in a 3-2 triumph over Cape Henlopen on May 11;
• smacking two hits and scoring a run to help IRHS defeat Sussex Central, 5-2, and capture the 2023 Henlopen Conference championship game on May 12;
• dramatically ripping a two out, two-run double to give the Indians a thrilling 3-2 victory over visiting Caravel Academy in the regular season finale on May 17;
• breaking a scoreless tie with a home run and an RBI-single as IRHS defeated Cape Henlopen 6-1 in the DIAA quarterfinal on May 25; and
• reaching base and scoring the game’s first run in the Indians’ 2-1 victory over Delmarva Christian in the state semifinal.
Shaub finished her senior season as the Indians’ leader with 31 hits, eight doubles, 29 runs batted in, 23 runs scored and 42 quality at-bats. She also tied for the team lead, with three triples and a trio of home runs.
Patience and grace
There were times when competitive softball was a challenge for Shaub. But things turned in her favor after she transferred to Indian River High School in the fall of 2021.
She was overjoyed at being able to study and play softball with many of her Delaware Tribe travel softball teammates, where she has been a valued athlete since she first played on the 12-and-under squad.
“The keys to my success in softball are giving myself grace and patience as I let others help me,” said Shaub. “When I played softball in middle school, I easily became upset about the mistakes I made. That ended with me having negative thoughts about myself as a player and made me play worse. I now realize that, if I give myself room for mistakes, I will have more of an opportunity to succeed. I’ve learned that you have to provide a safe space to make mistakes without feeling like a failure. When I apply less pressure on myself, then I’m more relaxed. As a result, I’m a better teammate and a better player.
“Letting other people help me has been important, too,” added Shaub. “I’ve seen a number of players who became hostile when a coach or teammate proposed a new idea or technique. It’s easy to believe that your way is the right one, but sports aren’t about a singular person. You have to trust that your team has your best interests in mind, and that can strengthen the team and the player.”
Shaub’s gameday begins at home, where she manages the butterflies in her stomach in anticipation of tough competition.
“That’s when the anticipation of that day’s game begins,” she said. “I have a collection of different colored bows, and it makes me happy deciding which bow to wear for certain games.
“As we arrive at the field, I’m feeling a positive vibe and energy. When we begin warming up, this is when I start to focus more. I began psyching myself for the game and visualizing what I will resemble when I field the ball and am in the batter’s box. The pregame warmup is the best part of the day, because everyone is so excited as they prepare for the start of the game.”
Supported by a strong family
Shaub is supported by a strong family that enthusiastically attends her games.
“They’ve always been excited to watch me play and see how I’ve grown over the years,” said Shaub, a resident of Dagsboro. “I’ve been lucky enough to always have at least one person to look for who is sitting in the bleachers. My dad has been my biggest supporter, both mentally and physically. He always gives the best advice when I think I’m doing something wrong. I can’t count how many times I’ve heard him analyzing videos of me hitting, just to try to help me fix any issues.”
Shaub has also received tremendous support from her Delaware Tribe travel softball coach, Sarah Hoban.
“She has coached me and watched me play since I first put a glove on my hand,” said Shaub. “She has been consistent in this sport my whole life and has shown me a great deal about working hard for myself and for other people. She has put in so much time year ’round for our travel softball team and my teammates, as well as for my benefit. Throughout middle school, Coach Hoban would always do report-card checks with us. By the time we got to high school, we were doing well in school on our own — without report-card checks.
“Coach Sarah makes softball so enjoyable,” added Shaub. “When I’m in the batter’s box and look at her in her third-base coaching box, I never feel stressed. That’s because I’m always looking at her great smile. She’s been able to make softball fun my whole life, and she knows how to transform a team into a family. The organization that she helped build has provided me with lifelong friends and kept me on the right path.”