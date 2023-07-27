Several years ago, while recovering from hip-replacement surgery, I threw out the idea that your group should try to improve the average number of exchanges per pickleball game. While watching, I realized the averages of many groups were around 1 and 2, because there were so many missed serves and returns-of-serve.
It must have worked, because afterwards, when I was introduced to local pickleballers, some would enthusiastically tell me they had achieved a 7, others a 9.
So, while recovering from heart-bypass surgery, I watched a lot more local pickleball.
I know — you “just want to play for fun.”
Sorry — a game where the average number of exchanges per point is 2 is not fun. It’s just a lot of walking to retrieve the ball.
As long as a player is getting the max out of pickleball, I don’t care how good that player becomes. But if I see untapped talent, I instinctively want to help them achieve it.
I was teaching my county tennis program when I was 14, and in the subsequent 66 years, I have taught more players than I can possibly remember and have heard every excuse imaginable. Recently, I was giving a tip to a pickleball player, and they said something along the lines of that another instructor told them to do “X” and I was telling them to do “Y.” My response was that they had heard another instructor tell them to do “X,” but I had no idea what that instructor really told them.
Based on what I have been seeing, I worried that, collectively, instructors were not hitting the mark in how we were teaching pickleball. I called Sally Craig, who I admire for her long-term local volunteer work helping the school volleyball team. She has been playing pickleball for several years and attended some clinics I conducted.
I explained I wanted to conduct an experiment and asked her if she would organize eight women so I could work with them on three occasions, to see if I could propel their playing ability forward. Two were less than six months into the game. The others ranged from one to three years. Why did I ask for women? They listen!
I put the eight women on two courts, and as I gave them individual pointers, I made notes as to what might help the entire group, and also what they each individually needed to work on. In the second session, I specifically addressed those group issues, and individually I helped each with their specific issues. At the end of the second session, I thought they were playing better, and if not better, definitely smarter.
The two beginners both had the makings of excellent forehands, and after I suggested several tweaks in how to hold the paddle, I suggested they first work on improving those forehands, with the idea of later building their games around them.
If I find fault with instructors, it is that the proper grip is often brushed-over, and an improper grip can strangle development. An MIT professor friend was the pioneer in the study of biomechanics in sports, and he had thousands of photographs showing how various techniques, such as something as simple as the grip, could physically limit the potential of the athlete.
At another set of pickleball courts, I recently tested some 4.0 players, and 50 percent of all their points played and scored were at net, slightly lower among the 3.5s. So, in the second session with Sall’s Gals I continually focused on serves and return of serves. I wanted to get them to the net more frequently, by hitting deeper, hitting purposefully to opponent weaknesses and hitting with variation — not the same exact serve or return.
If half the game of pickleball is won and lost at net, then get to the net with smart serves and returns that are deep enough to keep opponents on their heels.
I told them to hit offensively, but cautiously and smartly, with purpose.
So often, players are so intent on hitting the ball properly that, time and again, they hit to the exact middle of their opponents. The ball they would hit was so easy to handle that their opponents could have closed their eyes and returned those shots. So it isn’t just about hitting it properly, but about where it is hit.
And while I’m writing about errors, what’s with the roll of the eyes and or nasty asides when your partner makes a mistake? They probably made the error because of the “nothing ball” you hit one or two times earlier. You are a team and need to play together as a team, and if your partner makes an error, then it is your error also. I’ve yet to see anyone walk on water when they left the courts.
What I am about to say sounds simple, but it is important: The paddle is a tool to hit the ball, so use the leverage of the tool to propel the ball to the opposite side. Just like the hammer is a tool, or the kitchen knife is a tool, the paddle is a tool as well.
Many of you really don’t hit the ball so much as use the paddle to push, coddle, wish or collide with the ball. Learn to hit the ball, and then practice controlling that hit to a specific spot on your opponent’s side of the court. How do you do that? Go out and practice hitting the ball to the same spot on the court 30 consecutive times with each set of exercises.
So often, when I give clinics, I find players hoping to find a silver bullet. Of course the silver bullet is practice, but many don’t seem to want to hear that.
When I asked what topics these players would like discussed, one asked me to talk about strategy. Most readers would agree that was a good question, so I used this example with them: They were to imagine they are playing against two opponents, a lefty and righty, and the lefty had a fabulous forehand volley but the worst backhand possible. The righty had both a very strong forehand and backhand volley.
Our strategy might then be to hit every ball possible, from any place on our side of the court, to the left-handed opponent’s backhand. That would either result in an immediate error by the opponent or draw the better player over to help the besieged player, and of course, when they move, they will leave an opening for your team to attack.
Given our strategy, I asked whether they were competent enough and had enough ball control to be able to hit every ball to that player’s backhand. If not, then strategy should be a later lesson and ball-control technique and methods of practicing that shot should be the agenda. They suddenly understood. So I then demonstrated some practice routines that would help them to get to that point.
In summary: On the serve, hit a variety of serves, and hit the ball deep to keep opponents off-balance and defensive. If you give them a nothing serve, they probably will give you a “something” return that backs you onto your heels. Remember: you score only when you are serving, so don’t give it up easily. I hit five buckets of practice serves yesterday. How many did you hit?
On the return of serve, hit (don’t push) the ball, and most frequently hit the ball deep into your opponents’ court to keep them away from the net as your team takes the net. You don’t have to hit it hard, because the harder you hit it, the sooner it comes back, before you get to the net. But hit it deep with purpose, and authority, and to a spot that will give them most difficulty. I hit five buckets of service returns yesterday. How many did you hit?
In my next article, I’ll discuss the volley at the kitchen, where half the game of pickleball is played.