On vigilant watch. On guard. On the stand. On their toes.
That is the job for a Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguard from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
While virtually everyone else around them on the beach is cavorting, reading, sleeping, talking or just taking in the magical salt air, the Guardians by the Sea are ready to spring into action.
Even while being cordial to those who approach the lifeguard stand, they are always on alert. Their eyes remain on the swimmers even while they are sipping and chewing for sustenance during the long beach day.
Someone’s life may be in danger.
And they are the ones who can rescue swimmers in need.
The Coastal Point is again spotlighting one of these Guardians by the Sea with a beach lifeguard feature story each week during the summer season.
The youngster and his bodyboard were caught in a riptide.
He may not have realized that a riptide can travel as fast as 8 feet per second and can sweep even the strongest swimmers out to sea. It poses a deadly threat to anyone entering the surf.
Alertly sitting atop the Third Street stand, Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguard Lauren Pels could see the life-threatening danger materialize. A pang of fear raced through her veins.
“Youngsters on flotation devices need to be carefully watched, because they have a false sense of security with their boards,” said Pels, a three-year veteran of the BBP. “In that situation, it became evident to me that he didn’t have the power to kick in by himself and move toward the beach, due to the rip current’s power. So I immediately went.”
The 5-foot-4 resident of Bethesda, Md., immediately leaped from her stand, raced across the sand and into the surf at breakneck speed. She reached the child just as he was beginning to panic.
Pels quickly brought the youngster back onto the beach and comforted him as his parents arrived.
“His folks came running over, unaware of what had just occurred,” Pels recalled. “The boy was shaken up and was grateful for the help.”
A job requiring discipline
Being a Bethany Beach lifeguard means the world to Pels.
“As a 21-year-old, it is rare to find a job that requires so much discipline, responsibility, and mental and physical stress,” said Pels, whose younger brother Simon Pels is also a BBP lifeguard.
“Being a lifeguard has trained me to take the skills that I learned during summers on the job and utilize them to be a successful student and leader. This job transforms you into a genuinely better person in every aspect of life. We have such intense workouts and drill sessions because when the time comes to make an actual rescue, we know we must be prepared.”
The desire to be challenged, as well as to avoid sitting at a desk, led Pels to the BBP lifeguard stand beginning in the summer of 2021.
“I wanted more responsibility, and to be pushed to my limits,” she said. “I didn’t want to be comfortable or become complacent. In today’s world, there are a lot of soft people who do not take responsibility for themselves. Being a lifeguard requires a hard work ethic and pushes you to your mental and physical limits.
“Getting through big surf takes perseverance, and you can’t make any excuses. There is nothing more exhausting than battling a 4- to 5-foot chop with a ripping current in order to reach someone whose life depends on you. You can’t just quit when you feel tired or discouraged, you have to keep going. This is applicable to life, and it’s dependent on you to build up mental toughness and to operate at a maximum level of success.”
Managing stress is the toughest challenge
Pels believes that the toughest part of her job is managing its significant level of stress.
“At any moment, we could be responsible for somebody’s life,” she said. “We are put through such an intense training regimen to prepare us for that moment when we are needed. The decision and ability to spring into action becomes pretty automatic, just like a reflex, and you learn to handle the stress and channel your training. Another difficult part of the job is operating every day of the season, no matter what the weather brings. Some of my friends who aren’t lifeguards assume that when it rains, we don’t have to work. The truth is, even on miserable, windy beach days, we are out there ready to go.”
Conversely, the easiest part of being a lifeguard is showing up for competitions once the day on a stand has been completed.
“I love the people who I work with so much that I don’t mind spending extra time with them,” said Pels. “The bond of our BBP guards is inexplicable to anyone who has not experienced it. We work in such high-stress environments that we are able to read each other’s body language from two stands away.”
Pels said one of the most important qualities of the any lifeguard team is its camaraderie.
“This is a group of men and women who train together as a unit every morning before work,” she said. “Once we get up on a lifeguard stand, it is understood that we rely on each other. We have to trust each other with having the physical and mental stamina to make it through a high-stress day and perform well.”
That trust begins as soon as the lifeguards arrive for morning workouts that set their day in motion.
“We have to be in the best shape possible, because on busy days, we have to have enough fitness for two people — ourselves and the struggling victim,” Pels insisted. “We spend so much time together, it becomes easy to know the little habits of everyone on the patrol. I can tell who is sitting three stands down purely by the way they stand, send signals or how they enter the surf.
“This camaraderie does not exist purely within the confines of work,” added Pels. “We keep in touch during the school year and urge each other to start training for the next season. The bond is truly one-of-a-kind, and I doubt there is any job — other than military service — that has this same mental and physical aspect of trust.”
Pels said she is extremely thankful for the leadership of Joe Donnelly, the BBP captain.
“Capt. Donnelly is someone who we all look up to and respect, because he is an honest man and we want to make him proud,” said Pels. “He and all of the lieutenants have stood where we are now. They know what it is like to be a first-year lifeguard and move up the ranks. They all work out with us every morning and go through the same pain of pushing ourselves during the long soft-sand run.”
Being a lifeguard has made her tougher
Pels insists that being a lifeguard in Bethany Beach has made her tougher. It has transformed her into a better version of herself.
“I think if every young person were challenged as we are, the world would have a lot less problems,” she insisted. “We sit and stand the whole day, without looking at our phones. We are forced to have hour-long talks with our stand partners and interact with beach patrons. We are outside all day and are actively working. We are challenged in a meaningful way, and that’s exactly what young people need.”
Pels will pursue her short-term focus for this summer by assisting first-year guards and sharpen her own leadership skills for use in the long term.
“I’d like to take these leadership skills and eventually be responsible for running my own business,” said Pels, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in political science at Villanova University, where she will be a senior this fall. “My career aspirations include becoming a tax lawyer and learning how the tax code interacts with politics to create economic incentives, depending on which bills are passed.”