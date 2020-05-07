With impacts of COVID-19 on the spring sports seasons, the Coastal Point would like to provide a place where we can honor the senior athletes from Indian River High School. Below is another set of responses from students who have answered our questionnaire, which is similar to the one provided by the IR athletic department. With the help of a senior student-athlete, we have been in contact with almost all IRHS senior spring athletes
Note: We would like to continue to showcase and recognize all of the graduating senior spring-sports student-athletes. We’ve continued to get a good response over the past week, but we know there are still more out there, including some IR grads competing for their colleges. If you know of an IR senior student-athlete that was set to play a spring sport this season, please contact sports reporter Jason Feather at jason.feather@coastalpoint.com.
Cristian Galindo Lopez
Sport: Track-and-field
Parents: Leticia Lopez & Hector Sanchez
What are your plans after high school?: I plan on attending DelTech.
What is your favorite memory from high school: Qualifying for states with my 4x team my sophomore year.
What is your parting message to your teammates: I’ll miss you guys. Keep up the work for next year.
Matt Glass
Sport: Golf
Parents: Danielle & Mike Hahn
What are your plans after high school?: Attend Delaware Technical Community College and major in mechanical engineering.
What is your favorite memory from high school: Marching in Disney with the band and playing “Africa” by Toto.
What is your parting message to your teammates: Going to miss playing with you guys. Y’all are going to do great next year.
Maddison Olley
Sport: Cheerleading/Tristate Athletics Allstar cheerleader
Parents: Christine & Marc Olley
What are your plans after high school?: Attending the University of Tampa, majoring in pre-medical biological science, then medical school, focusing on pediatric neurology.
What is your favorite memory from high school: Cheering at football games and traveling to compete at Worlds.
What is your parting message to your teammates: Reach for the stars and put them in your pocket!
Erik Gulbronson
Sport: Men’s lacrosse, Randolph College
Parents: Kyle & Christine Gulbronson
What are your plans after college?: Field archaeologist or a position in historical preservation
What is your favorite memory from college: Getting the opportunity to study at an archaeology field-study program in Italy last summer.
What is your favorite memory from Indian River: Making it to the boys’ lacrosse state tournament in senior year at Indian River High School.