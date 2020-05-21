With the impacts of COVID-19 on the spring sports seasons, the Coastal Point would like to provide a place where we can honor the senior athletes from Indian River High School. Below is another set of responses from students who have answered our questionnaire, which is similar to the one provided by the IR athletic department. With the help of a senior student-athlete, we have been in contact with almost all IRHS senior spring athletes

Note: As of Coastal Point press time this week, we have not received additional questionnaires or photos from any other seniors. This will be our last week featuring the graduating IRHS seniors. We thank everyone who participated, and want to wish all of the graduates the best in their respective futures.

William Winkler

William Winkler is a senior athlete on the Indian River High School boys' track-and-field team.

William J. Winkler III

Sport: Boys’ track-and-field

Parents: Bill & Catherine Winkler

What are your plans after high school?: Begin my college career at University of Delaware studying engineering.

What is your favorite memory from high school?: Fun in outdoor classes in horticulture.

What is your parting message to your teammates?: Don’t worry about tomorrow.

Karen Juan De Dios

Karen Juan De Dios is a senior on the Indian River High School girls' lacrosse team.

Karen Juan De Dios

Sport: Girls’ lacrosse

Parents: Tomas Juan De Dios & Sofia Lucas

What are your plans after high school?: Going to college to study biology.

What is your favorite memory from high school?: Fun bus rides back to school after winning a game.

What is your parting message to your teammates?: Thanks to the team for making everyone feel like part of a family. We’ve never had a dull moment at practice. It’s always a memorable experience because of our goofy team and coaches. I will never forget these past two seasons and will miss everyone very much! Good luck to everybody, and I know everyone will do great!

Mason Micciche

Mason Micciche is a senior on the Indian River High School baseball team.

Mason Micciche

Sport: Baseball

Parents: Shelley & Larry Micciche

What are your plans after high school?: Joining the Coast Guard.

What is your favorite memory from high school?: Bonding with teammates at practice.

What is your parting message to your teammates?: High school flies by, so live in the moment and don’t have any regrets.

Savannah Lawyer

Sport: Girls’ track-and-field

Parents: Gina & Robert Frey

What are your plans after high school?: To complete a four-year degree in liberal arts and humanities, then pursue a career in either psychology or higher education.

What is your favorite memory from high school?: Going to Florida freshman year for UCA Nationals.

What is your parting message to your teammates?: Appreciate all of the moments and experiences life has to offer, even those that may seem least significant.

Staff Reporter

Jason has been in journalism for 20 years. He moved to Coastal Delaware in August 2017 with his wife, Jessica, and their daughters, Kylie, 17, and Grace, 12. He has a passion for high-school sports and especially values the relationships that builds.