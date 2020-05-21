With the impacts of COVID-19 on the spring sports seasons, the Coastal Point would like to provide a place where we can honor the senior athletes from Indian River High School. Below is another set of responses from students who have answered our questionnaire, which is similar to the one provided by the IR athletic department. With the help of a senior student-athlete, we have been in contact with almost all IRHS senior spring athletes
Note: As of Coastal Point press time this week, we have not received additional questionnaires or photos from any other seniors. This will be our last week featuring the graduating IRHS seniors. We thank everyone who participated, and want to wish all of the graduates the best in their respective futures.
William J. Winkler III
Sport: Boys’ track-and-field
Parents: Bill & Catherine Winkler
What are your plans after high school?: Begin my college career at University of Delaware studying engineering.
What is your favorite memory from high school?: Fun in outdoor classes in horticulture.
What is your parting message to your teammates?: Don’t worry about tomorrow.
Karen Juan De Dios
Sport: Girls’ lacrosse
Parents: Tomas Juan De Dios & Sofia Lucas
What are your plans after high school?: Going to college to study biology.
What is your favorite memory from high school?: Fun bus rides back to school after winning a game.
What is your parting message to your teammates?: Thanks to the team for making everyone feel like part of a family. We’ve never had a dull moment at practice. It’s always a memorable experience because of our goofy team and coaches. I will never forget these past two seasons and will miss everyone very much! Good luck to everybody, and I know everyone will do great!
Mason Micciche
Sport: Baseball
Parents: Shelley & Larry Micciche
What are your plans after high school?: Joining the Coast Guard.
What is your favorite memory from high school?: Bonding with teammates at practice.
What is your parting message to your teammates?: High school flies by, so live in the moment and don’t have any regrets.
Savannah Lawyer
Sport: Girls’ track-and-field
Parents: Gina & Robert Frey
What are your plans after high school?: To complete a four-year degree in liberal arts and humanities, then pursue a career in either psychology or higher education.
What is your favorite memory from high school?: Going to Florida freshman year for UCA Nationals.
What is your parting message to your teammates?: Appreciate all of the moments and experiences life has to offer, even those that may seem least significant.