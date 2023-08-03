The annual Senior League Softball World Series for girls ages 13 to 16 has returned once again to Sussex County this summer for the Series’ 19th year in Roxana. The games feature teams from all over the world that have traveled to Delaware to play against some of the highest ranked teams in that age grouping. Without the help of director Martin Donovan and the countless other volunteers, the tournament would not be possible.
The Softball World Series continues to be a major event in the area, attracting food trucks, vendors and many members of the local community. That’s been happening since 2004, when the series moved to Sussex County from Kentucky.
“Kentucky was no longer interested in hosting the event around the same time when we became interested in possibly hosting the series,” said Donovan.
He was on the local softball board at the time and recalls receiving a phone call two weeks before the decision was going to be announced as to where the series was going to be located. “You got the World Series,” the call said. “Bad news is you got it — but the good news is that you got the World Series,” Donovan recalled, laughing about that memory while reflecting about how much it means to him to be able to run this event for the girls competing and everyone else involved.
The family-like bonding aspect of the event is something that Donovan said he will hold onto for years to come. He explained that his favorite memory during his time running the event is “not on the field, but when the girls come back later and they enjoy everything about being here. They become close friends with the girls from all over the world, and they become friends for life, which is incredible to me.” He said he “wants the girls who play to have memories from this series they will never forget.”
Donovan said the Series would not be the event that it is without the 25-person organizing committee that is filled with “great people that are a part of my second family.”
“Planning this event has become almost automatic,” he said, because of the connections he has with the others on the board, many of whom he has worked with since the beginning of the Series’ tenure in Sussex County.
Another essential volunteer is Roger Rainey, who works to make sure that the facilities are up to standards for the week of the series. He has been helping with the event for more than 12 years and said the future of the Series in Roxana “depends on the younger kids stepping up to help us.” ‘We need younger generations who are going to ensure that the series continues to be the community that it is,” he said.
Rainey said he believes that the community that organizes the series is special because “it is such a good experience for us, and we develop these friendships over the years, and it becomes like another family. It is so great for all of us.”
Dawn Brasure, who is the current treasurer for the Series and operations leader for coordinating hotels for the players, has been a part of the logistics of the series for many years.
“My daughter was the water-girl when she was 2 until she turned 20, and she is 31 years old now. This series is quite literally a family thing for me,” she said.
Brasure said they are starting to get her granddaughter involved in the series, by getting her to spend time and play around with the teams this year.
She said her favorite memory of volunteering with the series was when her daughter got to play in one of the games during the World Series.
“Playing that one game was her ultimate goal, and she was able to do that.”
Her daughter is currently volunteering as the series nurse, ensuring that all of the players and others are feeling OK and ready to play ball.
Looking towards the future, Brasure said she believes that “the series is getting bigger and better because we love hosting it here. We are consistently trying to figure out ways to make it better for the young ladies who come here and play.”
It is not just Brasure who has other family members involved in the operations of the series. Sue Atkins and her husband, Ron, have volunteered for the series since 2004. Ron Atkins used to be an umpire in charge of the local district umpires, and he continues to stay involved with them during his retirement. The Atkinses currently work as a team, on the Series website.
“Ron takes the cool pictures of the games, and I upload them,” Sue Atkins said.
Her favorite memory during her time working with the series, she said, is “the satisfaction from being able to put the pictures up for the girls to see. It is such a unique opportunity for them. This is why I wanted to continue volunteering — for the girls.”
Donovan also noted the impact that this series has on the girls playing in the games.
“We have done this for so long that we don’t even realize the full impact that we are having,” he said.
Sue Atkins said she agrees that younger volunteers are needed to keep the event thriving in Roxana.
“We could always use more help. I have enjoyed working with these volunteers here because every single person here cares deeply about the experience of the series. We are all caring, and that’s why I love it here.”
“We need these volunteers for the kids,” Ron Atkins added. “They are the reason we are all here.”
Organizers remain excited for the future of the series, while they’re also counting on younger generations in the local community to become involved, by volunteering or donating materials to ensure that the series continues for future generations of softball players.